South Africa: SAPS Ready to Ensure Safe Elections

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it is operationally ready to ensure the 2026 Local Government Elections is safe and peaceful, with increased deployments planned, specialised units on standby and additional security measures in place.

With exactly three days to go before the elections, with the start of the Special Voting Process on Monday, National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola said police had been preparing for several months to ensure that the necessary security arrangements were in place.

"The South African Police Service wishes to assure South Africans that we are operationally ready to secure these elections. We have been planning for these elections for several months," Masemola said on Friday.

He was speaking in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, at the conclusion of the SAPS's nationwide provincial readiness assessments. KwaZulu-Natal was the last province to be assessed.

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Preparations included operational planning, resource mobilisation, risk assessments and simulation exercises to test the police service's ability to respond to different scenarios before, during and after election day.

"Having completed this process, we are confident in our state of preparedness. We are satisfied that the necessary measures have been put in place and that the SAPS is ready to discharge its responsibility of ensuring safe, secure and peaceful elections," he said.

As part of its security assessments, the SAPS has identified 331 high-risk voting stations nationally, with KwaZulu-Natal accounting for the highest number at 165.

Of these, 124 are in the eThekwini District, 16 in uThukela, 13 in Amajuba, 11 in Zululand and one in the Ugu District.

Gauteng has 119 identified high-risk voting stations, including 75 in Johannesburg, 23 in Ekurhuleni, 14 in the City of Tshwane, six in the West Rand and one in Sedibeng.

The Western Cape has 33 high-risk voting stations, all within the City of Cape Town, while Mpumalanga has 11, comprising six in Gert Sibande, three in Ehlanzeni and two in Nkangala.

The Eastern Cape has three high-risk voting stations, all in the OR Tambo District.

The North West, Limpopo, Northern Cape and Free State have no voting stations classified as high-risk, although these provinces have medium- and low-risk voting stations.

Masemola said the identified risks had informed operational planning and resource deployment, with enhanced police visibility and targeted interventions in areas where they were needed.

"We have left no stone unturned in preparing for these elections. Our focus has been on ensuring that we have adequate personnel, appropriate resources, effective coordination and operational capacity to respond swiftly to any eventuality," he said.

Political violence will not be tolerated

The National Commissioner expressed concern about killings and attacks targeting political party supporters, members and ward candidates, warning that political intolerance and intimidation would not be tolerated.

"We are, however, concerned about the killings and attacks targeting political party supporters, party members and ward candidates. These acts of violence have no place in our democracy. No person should lose their life or be attacked simply because of their political affiliation or their decision to participate in the electoral process," Masemola said.

He urged political parties to exercise tolerance and resolve their differences through lawful and peaceful means, adding that police would act decisively against anyone involved in criminal activities.

Court application to ensure protests are safe

Masemola also addressed the SAPS's recent court application concerning marches and public demonstrations in KwaZulu-Natal, clarifying that it was not intended to prohibit lawful demonstrations.

He said the application sought an interim order requiring organisers and participants to comply with the law when exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate.

The application follows escalating incidents of violence, intimidation and property destruction associated with marches in and around Durban.

According to Masemola, two people have been attacked and killed, and 16 vehicles have been burnt or damaged in connection with these incidents.

"We want to emphasise that the SAPS respects the constitutional right of every person to assemble, demonstrate and present petitions peacefully and unarmed.

"However, this right must be exercised within the confines of the law and cannot be used to justify violence, intimidation, destruction of property or the infringement of the rights of others. Our application is therefore not intended to prohibit lawful marches, but to ensure compliance with the law, protect lives and property, and enable the police to maintain public order," he said.

Providing strategic and operational support to provinces

Masemola said the SAPS would lead the election security operation, supported by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Metro Police Departments and the State Security Agency (SSA).

The security cluster is working together to strengthen intelligence-sharing, operational coordination and resource deployment, and to ensure a rapid response to incidents that could threaten election safety and security.

Senior officers from SAPS Head Office have also been deployed to provide strategic and operational support to provinces. Roving operational teams have been established to reinforce deployments and respond to emerging security threats.

Specialised units, including the Special Task Force, National Intervention Unit, Tactical Response Teams, Explosives Units and Hostage Negotiators, have been placed on standby.

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The SAPS is also working with the private security industry through the Eyes and Ears Initiative to strengthen information-sharing, policing capacity and police visibility.

The Air Wing will provide aerial support, while Public Order Police members remain on standby to respond to incidents of public disorder and violence.

Masemola noted that election security operations would run alongside the SAPS's Safer Festive Season operations, placing additional demands on police personnel.

"It is all hands-on deck, with our members on the ground working to prevent crime, protect communities and ensure public safety. We are ready," he said.

Police visibility

The National Commissioner said preparations for deployments at warehouses were already underway. Police visibility and operational capacity are expected to increase from Monday, when special voting will also begin.

The SAPS will work closely with the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to ensure that special voters can exercise their democratic rights in a safe and secure environment.

Masemola emphasised that firearms and dangerous weapons would not be permitted within the boundaries of voting stations.

Police officers will remain at voting stations throughout the voting process to ensure that voters can cast their ballots without intimidation or violence.