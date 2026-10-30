South Africa: African Horse Sickness Confirmed in Western Cape's Cederberg

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed a case of African horse sickness (AHS) in a single horse on a property in the Cederberg Local Municipality in the Western Cape, prompting movement restrictions and intensified surveillance to contain the disease.

Laboratory tests conducted by the University of Pretoria's Veterinary Genetics Laboratory confirmed the presence of AHS virus serotype 7 on the property, which is located within South Africa's established AHS Protection Zone.

Agriculture Minister Willie Aucamp said the case was detected through the country's veterinary surveillance systems, enabling authorities to respond swiftly and implement containment measures.

"The swift detection of this case in the Cederberg Local Municipality is a good example of how South Africa's veterinary surveillance system works. As a result, the authorities were able to move quickly to the affected area and take the required stringent actions as stipulated in the Animal Diseases Act and deploy containment protocols," Aucamp said.

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In accordance with the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act 35 of 1984), and the Western Cape Department of Agriculture's AHS contingency plan, an outbreak containment area has been established and movement controls implemented.

Horse movements within the controlled area ordinarily require a permit issued by the State Veterinarian: Boland. However, the department has advised that no permits will be issued for moving horses out of the affected area, while investigations and surveillance continue.

Veterinary Services, working with authorised veterinarians and industry partners, have also commenced intensive surveillance, tracing and census activities to determine the extent of the outbreak and identify any additional cases.

The department has urged equine owners in the controlled area to cooperate with Veterinary Services and report any animals showing signs consistent with AHS, including unexplained fever, swelling of the head or neck, breathing difficulties or sudden death.

Horse owners are also encouraged to take precautions against Culicoides midges, which transmit the disease. Recommended measures include stabling horses, where possible, from two hours before sunset until two hours after sunrise, avoiding low-lying and wet areas, and appropriately using registered insect repellents and insecticides.

The department has strongly discouraged AHS vaccination at this time, explaining that the currently registered vaccine is live-attenuated and that vaccination during periods of vector activity could result in the vaccine strain being spread by midges, potentially worsening the situation.

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"While there is no proof of large-scale disease activity outside the said property, the department is focused on total vigilance and calls on all horse owners to refrain from AHS vaccination during this period. Veterinary Services will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as additional information becomes available," Aucamp said.

The department said international trade partners will be notified of the outbreak, with further information on the implications for international trade to be provided in due course.

Updates on containment measures, movement restrictions and permits will be issued by the Western Cape Department of Agriculture. Further information is available from Veterinary Services and at www.myhorse.org.za