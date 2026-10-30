Africa: Nigeria's Flamingos Target Another Win Against Mexico in Morocco

Nigeria's U17 girls, Flamingos, will face Mexico in the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco this afternoon with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

The match will kick off at 3pm Morocco time (4pm in Nigeria).

The clash with Mexico is a reminder of both team's clash in the group stage at the 2014 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup finals.

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Playing at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San José, the Flamingos trounced the Mexicans 3-0 in a Group D encounter on 23rd March 2014, with Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu and Aminat Yakubu the scorers.

The trio have since moved to the senior team and become the mainstay of the Super Falcons.

At final training session on Wednesday, Head Coach, Hakeem Busari, had earlier told his charges to forget about the group stage wins over Puerto Rico and Cup-holders Korea DPR, and train their minds on the intensity of knockout-stage football.

Busari will be able to select from his full squad of 21 players, but in-form goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho, and defenders Azeezat Oduntan, Ohunene Sunday, Esther Stephen and Kanyinsola Rodiat Yusuf are likely to start.

Favour Nkwocha and Tosin Rafiu, who saw action with the Falconets at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Poland last month, and Mary Dunstan may still run the middle. Oluebube Umejiaku and Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, with two goals each in the competition, may still be preferred upfront though Precious Oscar, and captain Harmony Chidi who was benched for last Friday's clash with the world champions, are possibles for starting shirts.

Meanwhile, the Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, yesterday visited the Flamingos at their afternoon training session in Rabat, urging the team to put their victory over Korea DPR behind them and focus on the next challenge

Ikpeme encouraged the players to remain focused and determined as they prepare for the knockout clash, reminding them of the task ahead as they continue their World Cup campaign.