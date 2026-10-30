South Africa: Sandstone Estates - Where Steam Locomotives Bring SA Railway History to Life

29 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chris Marais

Trains, planes, automobiles, tanks and tractors will all gather at Sandstone Estates in the Eastern Free State in mid-November to celebrate the magic of old machines and cherries.

5.30am - It has been many years since I've awoken to the long, mournful toot of a steam locomotive engine.

If I weren't lodged here in the staff house just across the tracks from Hoekfontein Station on Sandstone Farm in the Eastern Free State, I'd say it was all a dream.

But it's not. It's a call to action, so I grab a camera and stumble out, still in my jammies - straight into a scene from a Harry Potter movie.

Here it is: Platform 9.75 in the dawning of a new day, with the Hogwarts Express breathing glistening white steam and waiting to take me on an adventure. I am, right now, a little boy once more.

And, of course, it isn't really the Hogwarts loco. It's actually a narrow-gauge No. 153, built in 1968 by a Germiston-based firm called Hunslet-Taylor. It was part of the last batch of steam locomotives ordered up by the old South African Railways and now lives here in gracious dotage.

That's the last bit of steam tech you're ever going to hear from me. I wouldn't really know a footplate from a footman, to be brutally honest.

Globetrotting steam nuts

But I do...

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