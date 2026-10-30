South Africa: Pothole Season Is Back - What One Bad Hit Can Cost Your Car

A pothole is rarely just a pothole.

For many South African motorists, one hard impact can mean a damaged tyre, a bent rim, alignment problems, suspension repairs and an unexpected bill running into thousands of rand.

As we enter another summer rainfall season, deteriorating road surfaces and hidden potholes are once again becoming a costly reality for drivers. While most people focus on avoiding the hole itself, the bigger question is what happens after the impact and who ultimately pays for the damage.

Many cities, including Johannesburg and Cape Town, have already urged residents to prepare for the spring and summer rains and report damaged roads, flooding and blocked stormwater infrastructure.

Why potholes become more common during the rainy season

South Africa's pothole problem tends to worsen after periods of heavy rainfall. Water penetrates existing cracks in the road surface, weakening the underlying structure and accelerating deterioration. The result is a greater number of potholes, many of which are concealed beneath standing water and difficult for motorists to identify in time.

Even drivers who are attentive and cautious can find themselves striking potholes unexpectedly, particularly during heavy rain, at night, or on unfamiliar roads.

The Tyre, Equipment and Parts Association (TEPA) has previously reported a sharp increase...