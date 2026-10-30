Malawi: Empowerment, Inclusion and Cultural Pride Are All Welcome in the House of Xandria

Founded by Malawian designer Xandria Kawanga, the House of Xandria is a socially conscious luxury fashion brand that makes high-end bespoke and ready-to-wear garments.

Xandria Kawanga first launched her brand in 2015 when she was only 18 years old, by sewing "a little black dress" completely by hand, photographing her friend wearing it, and posting it on Facebook - immediately catching the public's attention and generating a slew of orders.

"The brand got serious momentum," she says.

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Fast forward to 2026, when House of Xandria has evolved from an independent local studio into an internationally recognised creative force that mixes high-end couture with sustainable social advocacy - plus an A-list celebrity clientele.

They've created striking bespoke garments for international stars like Tiwa Savage, the Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress widely hailed as the Queen of Afrobeats; South African celebrity Khanyi Mbau; and local hip-hop icon Gwamba, nicknamed Malawi's Hip Hop Landlord. House of Xandria is the go-to design house for Malawian ministers, mayors and celebrities.

In 2020, the brand went viral when Kawanga designed a headline-grabbing eco-friendly dress made entirely from recycled newspapers. Meant to be a wearable statement art piece to promote environmental sustainability, photos of the dress went viral across social media, challenging a traditional reliance on the usual Malawian Chitenge (wax print) fabric.

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