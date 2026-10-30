Nigeria: Reps Urge FG to Restore Biology As Compulsory Subject in Secondary Schools

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to restore Biology as a core and compulsory subject in the senior secondary school curriculum, warning that its removal could undermine students' scientific knowledge.

The House also called on the Federal Ministry of Education to introduce Spanish, German, Chinese and Russian languages into the school curriculum to address Nigeria's shortage of interpreters and strengthen the country's capacity to engage in international affairs.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Ibrahim Ayokunle Isiaka, seeking a review of the Federal Ministry of Education's circular of September 8, 2025, on approved subjects for basic and senior secondary education.

Moving the motion, Isiaka expressed concern that Biology, which he described as essential to understanding the human body, plants and other living organisms, had been removed from the list of core and compulsory subjects under the revised senior secondary curriculum.

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He argued that the subject had traditionally been a compulsory component of secondary education in Nigeria and remained important for equipping students with scientific knowledge applicable to human existence and the environment.

The lawmaker noted that biological and scientific research continued to play significant roles globally, including in space exploration and missions to the moon and Mars. He therefore argued that removing Biology as a compulsory subject would be counterproductive at a time when scientific and technological knowledge was increasingly important.

The House also observed that Nigeria's growing international, economic, scientific, technological and geopolitical engagements made it necessary to expand language education beyond the existing options.

It said introducing Spanish, German, Chinese and Russian into the curriculum would help develop a pool of trained interpreters and reduce the country's dependence on foreign language services.

Consequently, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Education to review the revised curriculum and reinstate Biology as a core and compulsory subject for senior secondary school students.

It also called on the ministry to develop strategies for recruiting and training qualified teachers in the proposed foreign languages, particularly for basic and senior secondary schools.

The House mandated its Committees on Basic Education and Services, Alternative Education, and Basic Examination Bodies to engage with the ministry to ensure compliance with the resolutions.

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The committees were directed to report back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.