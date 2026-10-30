Nigeria: 3 Weeks After, Pregnant Kaduna Woman Still in Captivity

A pregnant woman abducted by bandits from her residence in Alrahus Estate, Millennium City, Kaduna, is still in captivity three weeks after the abduction.

The woman, identified as Jamila, was kidnapped on October 6 alongside Abubakar Zakka, his wife and their six-month-old daughter, when the bandits invaded their residence in Chikun Local Government Area.

Daily Trust gathered from a source familiar with ongoing negotiations for her release that the abductors called on Tuesday and handed the phone to Jamila, who disclosed that she had lost her pregnancy.

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"She told us in tears that she lost the pregnancy, and we felt very bad for her, even though we are still trying to see how we can get her released," the source said.

Daily Trust had reported that Abubakar Zakka, his wife and their six-month-old daughter were released a few days after their abduction, following the circulation of a video on social media showing a bandit pointing a gun at the head of one of the victims while the baby cried.

However, other residents of Millennium City abducted in separate attacks are still being held captive.

A family member of a man killed by bandits at Babban Saura PW, who requested anonymity, said they were still praying for the safe return of his wife and son, who remain in captivity.

"We have only resorted to prayers for God to intervene because the trauma alone is something I wouldn't wish even my enemy," he said.

It would be recalled that the wife and son of Sikiru Shuaibu were abducted on October 1, 2026, when bandits invaded their residence in the Babban Saura PW area of Millennium City.

The assailants killed Shuaibu.

Three weeks after the incident, the two family members and other victims abducted during the attack were still being held by their captors.

Meanwhile, bandits on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, attacked Nurus-Suraj Estate, also in Millennium City, abducting six people.

The victims were reportedly a couple and their two children, as well as two teenagers from a neighbouring house.

Meanwhile, Daily Trust also gathered that on 27 October, suspected bandits tried to invade the Kyauta community in Millennium City around 10 pm but were resisted by local vigilantes guarding the community, as well as other residents who came out in large numbers to protect the area.

Kyauta Community JTF Chairman, Nuradeen Abubakar Nababan Yawo, confirmed the incident but said no resident was abducted.

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According to him, it was the bandits' second attempt recently, but the community succeeded in repelling them.

He further commended the security agencies that responded on time, which also helped them to chase the bandits away.