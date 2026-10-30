Nigeria: Lagos Convenes Investors At COP31, Advances U.S.$50bn Climate Investment Potential

The Lagos State Government will convene investors, financial institutions, development partners and private-sector leaders at Lagos Climate Investment Day & Cocktail Reception on 13 November during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

The event will advance partnerships around the State's estimated US$25-50 billion climate investment opportunity, spanning more than 300 potential projects across multiple sectors, a statement said yesterday.

Led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy (OCCE), Lagos State's COP31 programme will focus on translating climate commitments into investable opportunities that support infrastructure, clean energy, economic growth, job creation and resilience.

The programme will showcase a broad spectrum of opportunities across energy, transportation, solarisation, agriculture, water resources, waste management, climate-resilient infrastructure and green enterprise.

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It will also bring together priorities across ministries and agencies, positioning climate action as a shared government agenda within a coordinated investment framework.

Lagos Climate Investment Day will showcase the State's investment proposition, engage prospective capital providers, and explore pathways to move priority projects toward implementation through high-level discussions, investment presentations, and financing engagements.

In the statement, Sanwo-Olu said: "Lagos is committed to demonstrating that climate action can drive economic transformation. Our ambition is to turn climate priorities into investable opportunities that strengthen infrastructure, expand access to clean energy, improve transportation, attract capital, create jobs and improve lives.

"At COP31, we will engage global investors and strategic partners to help translate our pipeline into tangible projects and lasting economic value for Lagos and Nigeria."

Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, who is coordinating the State's climate investment agenda said: "Climate action must move beyond commitments to implementation. We are building an investment architecture that connects our priorities with the capital, expertise and partnerships required to deliver projects at scale.

"Lagos Climate Investment Day will put this proposition before investors and development partners, demonstrate the breadth of our pipeline and identify practical financing pathways. Our ambition is to use climate finance to accelerate infrastructure development, strengthen competitiveness, create jobs and build a more resilient Lagos."

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Lagos State's investment proposition is anchored in its State-Determined Contributions (SDC) Framework and five interconnected platforms: clean energy and clean cooking; blue economy, water and climate resilience; circular economy and industrial decarbonisation; climate-smart infrastructure and urban transition; and climate innovation, food systems and green enterprise.

These platforms connect opportunities across renewable energy, solarisation, electricity infrastructure, sustainable transportation flood mitigation, coastal protection, waste management, sustainable transport, resilient infrastructure, agriculture and green enterprise.

The framework connects priorities across the Ministries of the Environment and Water Resources; Transportation; Agriculture and Food Systems; Energy and Mineral Resources; Works and Infrastructure; Physical Planning and Urban Development; and Waterfront Infrastructure Development. Through OCCE's coordinating role, these sector priorities contribute to a shared agenda for investment mobilisation, climate resilience and sustainable economic development.

Organisations participating in the Lagos delegation and programme include Sterling Bank, Keystone Bank and Stanbic IBTC Bank, alongside Sun King, RF Garden and House of Tempos. The banking partners will contribute perspectives on sustainable finance and financing structures for bankable climate-resilient infrastructure and green projects. Sun King will bring its experience in solar energy access, while the wider private-sector participation will support discussions on enterprise development and investment partnerships.