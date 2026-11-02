Senegal: Youth Olympics Kick Off in Senegal With 'Magical' Opening Ceremony

The Youth Olympic Games opened with a spectacular ceremony in Senegal on Saturday, marking the first Olympic event in Africa as the continent seeks a bigger role in international sports competitions.

"I declare open the fourth Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar," announced Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium near the capital Dakar.

Tens of thousands of spectators cheered as hundreds of drummers and dancers celebrated Senegalese and African culture in line with the Games motto, "Africa welcomes, Dakar celebrates".

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A giant map of Africa was created by performers dressed in yellow, black and white traditional Senegalese gowns, dancing in unison, in a grandiose ceremony that saw West African oral storytelling, concerts by Senegalese singers and athletes parading.

Senegalese athletes Abdourahmane Marieme Sy (fencing) and Aicha Diop (judo) lit the Olympic cauldron.

For 11-year-old Yacoub, "lighting the flame" was his favourite moment. "I'm going to keep every image in my head, every single one," he told RFI, his eyes still sparkling.

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Symbol of African unity

To close the ceremony, men and women representing each of Africa's 54 countries recognised by the United Nations, stood in colourful traditional dress from their nations to showcase the continent's cultural diversity.

They then merged into a fluid mass and danced together to symbolise African unity.

"I learned so many things about Senegalese culture," said Fatou Sabaly, a 15-year-old swimmer from Gambia. "This ceremony shows that there is so much talent in Africa, and I hope lots of people around the world watched it."

The opening ceremony was televised live in more than 30 countries, and IOC President Kirsty Coventry said every African nation had committed to showing the Games live.

Clad in green, Siré was thrilled to have taken part in the ceremony. "This is a memory we'll be able to talk about for years to come," she told RFI. "I think we've made history".

The ceremony gave pride of place to a traditional Senegalese dance and drumming style known as sabar.

"It was magical, it swept us away," said Eleonore, a Swiss volunteer still breathless after following the steps in the stadium.

She said her favourite moment was when the dancers "formed the African continent".

"It really symbolised unity and showed how it brings everyone together here."

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'Historic moment for Senegal, for Africa'

About 2,700 athletes aged 14 to 17 will compete through to 13 November in Dakar, the nearby city of Diamniadio and the beach resort of Saly.

Russia's delegation of 13 athletes is competing under its national flag for the first time at an Olympic event since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led to its suspension.

The first refugee team at a Youth Olympics will field six athletes based in Kenya and Uganda in track and field, judo and taekwondo.

Athletes overall will compete in 153 medal events across 25 sports.

Singapore hosted the first summer Youth Games in 2010. Dakar was initially due to host in 2022 but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games.

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"This is a historic moment for Senegal, for Africa and for our entire Olympic family" Coventry said at the opening ceremony. A former swimming gold medalist from Zimbabwe, she became the first female and African boss of the International Olympic Committee last year.

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The Games come as African countries increasingly see sports as a tool for diplomacy and development, analysts say.

South Africa hosted the continent's first soccer FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Morocco will co-host the 2030 tournament with Spain and Portugal. Rwanda hosted Africa's first road cycling world championships last year and Formula 1 is returning to Africa with a grand prix in Rwanda early next decade.

Botswana also staged the World Athletics Relays in May.

(with newswires)