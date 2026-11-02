Western Sahara - UN 'Stands Ready' to Keep Supporting Peace Efforts As Minurso Mission Ends

The UN remains committed to supporting a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution in Western Sahara that provides for the self-determination of its people, Secretary-General António Guterres said on Sunday, as the UN peacekeeping mission there began to wind down.

The departure of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) "does not abrogate" the people's "inalienable right to self-determination", his statement said, delivered by his Spokesperson.

It called on all parties "to respect and promote the rights of the people of Western Sahara."

The mission's mandate expired at midnight on Saturday, after the Security Council failed on Friday to agree on its future.

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A draft resolution from the United States was vetoed by Russia, while a rival Russian text failed to win the nine votes needed for adoption.

Although MINURSO's operations have now ended, the UN will keep working towards a peaceful resolution through the Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Staffan de Mistura.

Orderly withdrawal

Mr. Guterres recognized the "central role" MINURSO has played since 1991 in helping to monitor the ceasefire and in creating conditions for the pursuit of a political solution.

He expressed his "deepest gratitude" to the mission's personnel, including the Special Representative for Western Sahara, Alexander Ivanko. Mr. Ivanko led the mission through a "particularly challenging period" after hostilities resumed in 2020.

The UN chief also paid tribute to the 20 MINURSO personnel who lost their lives during the mission's 35 years in the territory.

When its mandate ended, the mission was headquartered in Laayoune, with nine team sites - four west of the berm and five east of it - and a liaison office in Tindouf.

It had about 200 civilian staff, military observers and staff officers from over 35 countries, and a dedicated mine action capability.

Sunday marks the start of a liquidation period. A smaller team reporting to the UN Department of Operational Support will oversee the return of troop-contributing countries' assets to their home nations and the disposal of UN equipment.

Mr. Guterres called for the full cooperation of the parties so the process can be completed in an orderly way as soon as possible.

'Maximum restraint'

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The Secretary-General said he remains concerned about the security situation throughout the territory and the risk of hostilities escalating.

He urged all concerned "to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from actions that could further increase tensions or undermine regional stability."

Divided council

The US delegate in the council on Friday said his country's draft would have supported the principle of self-determination and "moved the 50-year conflict forward", calling the status quo unacceptable.

Explaining the veto, the Russian delegate said the text would have imposed one-sided solutions, describing his vote as "a life-saving veto, so to speak".

Russia's alternative, a one-year extension of the mandate to 31 October 2027, failed to attract enough support from the 15 nation body.

MINURSO was established under Council resolution 690 (1991), in line with UN-Organization of African Unity settlement proposals accepted in 1988 by Morocco and the Frente POLISARIO.

These provided for a referendum in which the people of Western Sahara would choose between independence and integration with Morocco. While the referendum never took place, MINURSO continued to carry out the tasks entrusted to it by the council.

In 2007, Morocco put forward an Autonomy Proposal as a basis for negotiations. It envisages the territory as self-governing under Moroccan sovereignty.

In closing, the statement said that while MINURSO's peacekeeping operations had concluded, "the United Nations stands ready to continue supporting efforts to advance dialogue and pursue a peaceful resolution of the conflict."