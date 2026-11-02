South Africa: Pirates Claim Soweto Bragging Rights but Sundowns Reclaim Summit

Orlando Pirates won the Soweto derby but Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the top of the PSL standings with a 4-1 thrashing of Durban City on Saturday.

Pirates beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at FNB Stadium to make it seven straight league wins and briefly go top.

Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshepang Moremi scored for the Buccaneers, both assisted by Thapelo Mokobodi, with Pule Mmodi equalising for Amakhosi.

Sundowns responded later at Loftus Versfeld to reclaim first place, though having played a game more than Pirates.

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Thabang Matuludi struck twice, with Iqraam Rayners and Antonio van Wyk also on target.

The weekend started Friday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium where Marumo Gallants earned their first win of the season.

It was a 3-2 victory over Siwelele FC, with Samkele Sihlali scoring twice and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo adding the other.

Milford FC continued their strong debut top-flight campaign, beating Sekhukhune United 1-0 through Mvelo Zikayoko for a fifth win in 10 games.

Elsewhere, AmaZulu stayed third after a 1-0 Durban derby win over Golden Arrows, while Chippa United upset Stellenbosch 2-0.

Richards Bay remain bottom and winless after a 3-1 loss at Kruger United, who scored through Wonderboy Makhubu, Ebrahim Seedat and Mancoba Zwane.

The league now pauses for the Carling Knockout quarterfinals and international break.

Weekend results:

Friday 30 October

Marumo Gallants 3-2 Siwelele FC

Saturday 31 October

Orlando Pirates 2-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Milford FC 1-0 Sekhukhune United

Stellenbosch FC 0-2 Chippa United

AmaZulu FC 1-0 Golden Arrows

Polokwane City 0-0 TS Galaxy

Kruger United 3-1 Richards Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 Durban City