South Africa: 'We Never Called for Literal Killing' - Malema Appeals for Farm Killings to Stop

EFF leader Julius Malema says the chant "Kill the boer, kill the farmer" was never meant literally and has appealed for farm killings to stop.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema attempted to distance himself from the chant that has followed him for years, at the party's rally at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, just days ahead of the local government elections.

"The chant, 'Kill the boer, kill the farmer,' was never meant in a literal sense. We never called for the literal killing of human beings. The killings in the farms of our own farmers must ... stop," Malema told his followers.

"The continuation of this nonsense of killing white farmers feeds into the wrong narrative that there is a white genocide in South Africa, which is absolute nonsense and does damage to the good image of our beautiful country. It must stop, and it must stop now. No white farmer must be killed. No black farmer must be killed. No woman must be killed. No one must be killed. South Africa must be a peaceful place for all to live in."

A chant that travelled abroad

The "white genocide" narrative Malema referred to has been pushed abroad, with the chant at its centre. In the Oval Office on 21 May 2025, US President Donald Trump played a video...