Rwanda: Public Servants Given 30 Days to Repay Financial Losses Under New Rules

Public servants found responsible for financial losses or damage to public institutions will be required to compensate the affected entities within 30 days of receiving written notification or through reasonable instalments.

Under Article 84 of the new rules governing public finance management, the Chief Budget Manager must notify the responsible employee in writing, specifying the amount owed and requesting repayment.

Failure to comply will result in the matter being referred to the competent judicial authority.

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The rules, published in the Official Gazette on October 30, also provide exceptions where losses arise from unavoidable circumstances. Such losses may be written off with approval from the head of a central government entity or the Executive Committee of a decentralised entity, with a copy of the decision sent to the Accountant General.

Losses arising from criminal acts or omissions may also be written off if a thorough investigation establishes that the money or property cannot be recovered.

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Article 85 requires public servants who discover or suspect losses of public money or property to report them immediately to their direct supervisors, copying the official responsible for asset management and the Chief Budget Manager.

All reported losses must be fully investigated, with employees of the affected institution required to cooperate.

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Unpaid bills become arrears after 90 days

The rules also introduce tighter monitoring of outstanding government payments, requiring public institutions to classify unpaid bills monthly according to how long they have remained unsettled.

Article 72 establishes four categories: bills outstanding for less than 45 days, between 45 and 90 days, between 90 and 180 days, and more than 180 days.

Bills that remain unpaid for more than 90 days are classified as arrears. Institutions must further categorise them by expenditure type, including employee benefits, pensions, trade payables, international contributions, subsidies and grants.

Public institutions must prioritise clearing accumulated arrears and other outstanding payments before settling current obligations.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning is responsible for clearing arrears remaining at the end of the financial year where delays resulted from the National Treasury's failure to process valid payment instructions within the prescribed period.

Article 48 also requires expenditure to be properly authorised, with confirmation that goods, services or other assets have been received and supporting invoices provided before payment.

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Petty cash capped at Rwf1 million

The new rules limit the amount of money public institutions can hold for small, incidental expenses.

Under Article 57, petty cash must not exceed Rwf1 million at any given time, while individual payments from the fund are capped at Rwf100,000.

Institutions must also reconcile their imprests at least once a month, with finance units required to submit reconciliation reports to the Chief Budget Manager.

Article 61 prohibits central government entities, decentralised entities and their subsidiaries from opening or closing bank accounts or changing authorised signatories without written approval from the National Treasury management function.

Institutions must maintain three authorised bank-account signatories, while payment orders and cheques must meet the prescribed signing requirements.

The rules also provide for monthly salary payments, with human resource officers required to submit reports detailing employee numbers, salary grades and staffing changes, including departures and abandonment of duty.

Unclaimed salaries must be deposited intact into the bank and reported to the National Treasury.

Tighter restrictions on borrowing

The rules also strengthen controls on borrowing by public institutions.

Article 68 prohibits central government entities from borrowing without authorisation from the minister responsible for public finance management.

Chief Budget Managers must also ensure that public officials do not borrow money or issue unauthorised guarantees, securities or indemnities on behalf of their institutions.

Decentralised entities seeking loans must base their requests on debt programmes approved by their respective councils.

Applications must include a medium-term development plan, details of the projects to be financed and audited financial statements for the preceding three years.

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Government guarantees for loans also require ministerial approval under Article 70.

The rules further require prior ministerial approval before institutions negotiate grants or loans with external development partners. Such agreements become legally operational only after being signed by the minister or an authorised delegate.

New financial oversight committees

The rules also establish committees to strengthen oversight of public finances and government spending.

These include the Public Investment Committee, responsible for approving new public investment projects and overseeing the criteria used to select them.

The Fiscal Risks Committee will identify potential risks to the national budget and advise on measures to address them, while the National Treasury Management Committee will oversee Treasury management.

Every public entity must also have an internal audit function and an Audit Committee, although institutions may share an Audit Committee.

The 109-article ministerial order implements the Organic Law on Public Finance Management and applies to central government entities, decentralised entities, non-commercial public institutions that do not receive budget allocations, and subsidiaries of administrative entities.