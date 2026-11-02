Kenya: Journalists Trained On Responsible Election Reporting Ahead of Kenya's 2027 Polls

Nakuru — Journalists, bloggers and digital content creators have been urged to uphold professionalism, accuracy and impartiality in their coverage of the 2027 General Election to promote peaceful, credible and transparent electoral processes.

The call was made during two separate media training workshops held in Nakuru and organised by the International Justice Mission (IJM) and Mid-Rift Human Rights Network to prepare media practitioners for election coverage ahead of the August 2027 polls.

The workshops brought together journalists and representatives from various institutions, including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), National Police Service and other relevant agencies.

The engagements also sought to strengthen collaboration between the media and electoral institutions to support responsible reporting before, during and after the elections.

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Mid-Rift Human Rights Network Executive Director Joseph Omondi emphasised the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before publication to curb misinformation, disinformation and malinformation.

He cited the retaliatory attacks witnessed in Naivasha and Nakuru during the 2007/2008 Post-Election Violence, warning that irresponsible reporting could inflame tensions and undermine peaceful coexistence.

Omondi cautioned against what he described as a growing trend of journalists being recruited into political camps ahead of the 2027 elections.

"There is a trend of journalists being recruited into political camps ahead of the 2027 General Elections but they should always avoid spreading misinformation and disinformation that could undermine public confidence in the electoral process," he said.

Speaking during the workshop funded by the United Kingdom and implemented by Mid-Rift and the Electoral Law and Governance Institute for Africa (ELGIA), Omondi urged journalists to prioritise issue-based reporting rather than promoting narratives that divide communities along regional or ethnic lines.

"Media practitioners should always maintain political neutrality, giving all candidates fair coverage and relying on credible sources when reporting election-related developments," he said.

Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Joseph Mecha echoed the concerns, warning journalists against publishing unverified claims, inflammatory statements and content likely to incite violence.

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Mecha also challenged media practitioners to ensure inclusive coverage by giving women, young people, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups adequate representation in electoral reporting.

He urged journalists to uphold professional standards, avoid discriminatory language and provide equal opportunities for diverse voices to participate in public discourse.

At the separate workshop organised by IJM, journalists were trained on identifying and combating misinformation, particularly amid the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate and circulate fabricated content online.

MCK Assistant Director of Training and Curriculum Development Christine Nguku urged journalists to adopt gender-sensitive language while adhering to established media ethics and professional standards.

Nguku also underscored the importance of conflict-sensitive reporting, particularly in areas prone to electoral violence, saying responsible journalism would be critical in safeguarding peace during the 2027 electioneering period.

She noted that conflict sensitivity was equally important for digital content creators and programme hosts, given the media's influence in shaping public debate and setting the national agenda.

The training comes as various stakeholders intensify preparations for the 2027 General Election, with the media expected to play a critical role in informing voters, holding political leaders accountable and promoting peaceful democratic participation.