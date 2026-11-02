Kenya: City Hall Launches End-Term Evaluation of 2025/2026 Performance Contracts

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has launched an end-term evaluation of its 2025/2026 Performance Contracts, in a move aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring public resources deliver tangible benefits to residents.

The exercise, spearheaded by the Directorate of Performance Management under the Office of the County Secretary, will assess performance across all county departments and sectors.

The countywide evaluation is being coordinated by Festus Macharia, with James Njeru serving as deputy coordinator.

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The assessment seeks to verify reported achievements, identify implementation challenges and establish whether departments have met their performance targets and delivered on their commitments.

It will also examine the effectiveness of public resource utilisation, with the evaluation team emphasising measurable results and evidence-based accountability.

"We are shifting from reporting promises to measuring real world impact for Nairobi residents," Njeru said.

Fourteen core sectors have already undergone evaluation, including Health, Mobility and Works, Disaster Management, Urban Planning and Digital Economy.

The evaluation team is expected to proceed to the Finance and Economic Planning Affairs Sector as the county moves closer to completing the exercise.

The findings will inform the county's final institutional performance rating, which is expected to provide an overview of departmental performance during the 2025/2026 financial year.

The exercise is part of City Hall's efforts to strengthen performance management, improve service delivery and ensure county departments remain accountable for the commitments made to Nairobi residents.