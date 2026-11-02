Kenya: City Hall Launches End-Term Evaluation of 2025/2026 Performance Contracts

2 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has launched an end-term evaluation of its 2025/2026 Performance Contracts, in a move aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring public resources deliver tangible benefits to residents.

The exercise, spearheaded by the Directorate of Performance Management under the Office of the County Secretary, will assess performance across all county departments and sectors.

The countywide evaluation is being coordinated by Festus Macharia, with James Njeru serving as deputy coordinator.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The assessment seeks to verify reported achievements, identify implementation challenges and establish whether departments have met their performance targets and delivered on their commitments.

It will also examine the effectiveness of public resource utilisation, with the evaluation team emphasising measurable results and evidence-based accountability.

"We are shifting from reporting promises to measuring real world impact for Nairobi residents," Njeru said.

Fourteen core sectors have already undergone evaluation, including Health, Mobility and Works, Disaster Management, Urban Planning and Digital Economy.

The evaluation team is expected to proceed to the Finance and Economic Planning Affairs Sector as the county moves closer to completing the exercise.

The findings will inform the county's final institutional performance rating, which is expected to provide an overview of departmental performance during the 2025/2026 financial year.

The exercise is part of City Hall's efforts to strengthen performance management, improve service delivery and ensure county departments remain accountable for the commitments made to Nairobi residents.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.