Kenya: Moses Kuria Takes On Gachagua Over Threat to Move to U.S. If Ruto Wins 2027 Election

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has criticised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over remarks that he would relocate to the United States if President William Ruto wins the 2027 General Election.

Kuria questioned the implication of Gachagua's statement, arguing that political leaders should consider the millions of Kenyans who do not have the financial means or privilege to leave the country if the political situation does not favour them.

In a post on X, Kuria said he had watched Gachagua's interview and described his remarks about relocating to America as disturbing.

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"I took time to watch Rigathi Gachagua on Kiririmbi last evening. The most disturbing thing is for a leader at this level to say that he will move to his home in America if Ruto wins. What about millions of Kenyans who do not have that privilege?" Kuria wrote.

Kuria also challenged Gachagua's explanation that divisions within the Mt Kenya region could contribute to an unfavourable political outcome for the opposition in the 2027 elections.

He argued that the former Deputy President was avoiding addressing the difficulties of managing a coalition bringing together opposition leaders with different political interests and ambitions.

The former CS likened the proposed opposition alliance to the traditional puzzle of transporting a goat, a leopard and grass across a river without allowing any of them to destroy the others.

Kuria said the proposed opposition alliance involving Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i would face significant challenges because of competing political interests.

"There is no unity formula that will make Kalonzo, Sifuna and Matiang'i work together. And Riggy G should stop guilt-tripping Kikuyus for that. It is not our fault," he said.

His remarks come amid efforts by opposition leaders to consolidate support and agree on a common political strategy ahead of the August 2027 General Election.

Gachagua has repeatedly called for opposition unity, arguing that a coordinated political front would strengthen efforts to challenge President Ruto's re-election bid.

His remarks on the Kiririmbi programme, however, have triggered debate over the opposition's cohesion, the role of the Mt Kenya region and the challenges of building an alliance among leaders with different political bases.

Kuria's latest criticism highlights the disagreements emerging within the opposition as political actors negotiate possible partnerships and positioning ahead of the next General Election.

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The exchange also underscores the continuing contest over political influence in the Mt Kenya region, where Gachagua has been seeking to consolidate support following his fallout with President Ruto.