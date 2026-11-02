Kenya: PS Ololtuaa Warns Candidates Against Exam Cheating As National Exams Begin

Kisii — Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa has urged parents and guardians to ensure candidates comply with examination regulations as national examinations get underway across the country.

Ololtuaa warned that the government would not tolerate examination malpractice, saying stringent measures had been put in place to safeguard the integrity of the national examinations.

Speaking in Kilgoris, Narok County, during a church fundraising event on Sunday, the PS cautioned candidates against engaging in examination irregularities, warning that those found culpable would face the full force of the law.

He called on parents to counsel their children against cheating while providing the psychological support needed to help them navigate the examination period.

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"The success of this examination depends not only on the government but also on parents. Ensure your children abide by all examination laws. We will not tolerate cheating," Ololtuaa said.

The PS also commended teachers, parents and security agencies for their role in ensuring the smooth administration of the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior Education Assessment (KJSEA), which were completed last week.

He said the assessments had been conducted successfully and that marking was expected to begin in the coming days.

Ololtuaa reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that the national examination process remains credible, fair and transparent, urging all stakeholders to cooperate with education authorities.

The government has maintained heightened vigilance during the examination period to prevent cheating, paper leaks and other forms of malpractice that could compromise the credibility of national assessments.