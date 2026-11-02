Malawi: Postponement of Parliament in Malawi - Constitutional Prerogative, Parliamentary Independence and the Public Purse

The postponement of the Fourth Meeting of the 52nd Session of the National Assembly, originally scheduled for 9 November to 11 December 2026, raises a question that deserves dispassionate constitutional analysis.

In a letter dated 23 October 2026, President Peter Mutharika "directed" that the meeting be postponed until the next Budget Meeting, citing the need to redirect public resources towards pressing national challenges. The Speaker subsequently announced the postponement.

My initial observation is that the President, or whoever drafted the letter, erred in using the word "direct". I therefore substitute "recommend", for reasons that will become clear. On this reading, the President recommended postponement to the Speaker, and the Speaker, in his own name, announced it.

The legal question is whether this sequence complied with section 59 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi. That depends on whether the Constitution authorised the President to make such a recommendation, and whether the Speaker could lawfully postpone the sitting in response.

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What section 59 says

Section 59(1) provides that every meeting of the National Assembly shall be held within Malawi and shall commence at such time as the Speaker, in consultation with the President, may appoint. Put simply, the Speaker decides when a meeting begins, and must consult the President first.

The same provision allows the President, in consultation with the Speaker, to summon an extraordinary meeting or prorogue the Assembly (section 59(1)(b)). Section 59(3) separately provides that the President opens a session on a date fixed in consultation with the Speaker.

These provisions set up a constitutional relationship between the executive and the legislature, but they do not give the two offices identical powers. The Speaker takes part in fixing when a meeting starts. The President has an express power to prorogue, again subject to consultation.

Crucially, the Constitution does not expressly provide for postponement, either under the Speaker's powers or the President's. That does not make postponement unconstitutional.

It would be unconstitutional only if the Constitution prohibited it, and it would be illegal only if another written law did. Neither does. If the steps leading to the postponement fall within the lawful powers of the President and the Speaker, the postponement is lawful.

Consultation is not a veto

Consultation ordinarily means seeking and considering another party's views before deciding. Without express constitutional wording, it does not require agreement, and it does not give either party a veto.

The President is therefore entitled to set out reasons for delaying a sitting, such as fiscal constraints, emergencies or competing national priorities. He did so in his letter.

The letter was addressed to the Speaker, not to MPs or the public. That is consistent with an inter-institutional communication.

Because neither the Constitution nor any written law prescribes how consultation between the two offices must be channelled, the letter cannot be condemned simply as an inappropriate method.

The real question is whether the Speaker considered the President's representations and exercised his own judgement.

Nothing in his public statement suggests the decision was alien to his office. He appears to have weighed the President's reasons and taken the decision the Constitution assigns to him. That is consistent with section 59(1).

Prorogation and postponement

Section 59(1)(b) also allows the President to prorogue the Assembly. Prorogation ordinarily ends a session without dissolving the legislature, and it generally follows the start of a session. Postponement can happen before or after a session begins. The two are legally distinct.

It would be unsafe to assume that a power to prorogue automatically allows the President to suspend a meeting already scheduled, without following the requirements that apply to prorogation.

It would be equally unsafe to assume that compelling reasons can arise only once a session has begun. Such reasons may well emerge beforehand.

What should a President do in that case? Wait for the session to open and then prorogue it, at public expense? That would not be a competent discharge of presidential duties if the aim is to save public money.

Acting before resources are committed to a meeting that may lawfully be deferred is a practical and sensible course. Government should not be expected to incur avoidable expenditure simply to satisfy procedural formalism.

The cost of sitting

The financial stakes are real. Parliament needs public money to function, and the cost of bringing members together, housing and transporting them, and paying sitting allowances must be weighed against other national needs.

The monthly salary and allowance package of an individual MP is about K5.79 million. For 229 MPs, that comes to roughly K1.33 billion a month, before other institutional costs.

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The daily sitting allowance is K120,000 per MP, or K27.48 million for all 229 MPs for each sitting day. Multiply that by the number of sitting days in November and December and the scale of the expense is clear.

The National Assembly is not merely a cost centre. It is a constitutional institution responsible for legislation, representation and scrutiny of public finance.

Parliamentary committees can continue to work during a recess, and in a fiscal emergency they can take on some of the scrutiny that would otherwise wait for a full sitting. Business that can lawfully be handled without the full Assembly meeting can be dealt with in that way.

Conclusion

Section 59 gives the Speaker a role in fixing when meetings begin, in consultation with the President. The letter from the President was part of that consultation.

The Constitution does not prescribe how consultation must be carried out, and the Speaker's announcement indicates that the final decision was his. On that basis, the postponement complies with section 59(1).

Prudent governance requires economy in public spending, and constitutional governance requires that economy to be pursued by lawful means.

Nothing in this analysis suggests unlawful intervention. On the facts as presented, lawful means were used.