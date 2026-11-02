President Peter Mutharika has told Malawians that he kept full control of government during his three weeks of private leave in South Africa, and that nobody should complain.

In an interview with State House press officer Cathy Maulidi, released by government in a video clip, Mutharika spoke on camera at State House (Kamuzu Palace), accompanied by First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

He said he had stayed in close contact with ministers and officials in charge of government, and with the party.

"Everything is under control. Nobody should complain," he said.

He acknowledged that there had been "a few things" to deal with, but dismissed them as politics.

"In general, I want Malawians to know that I was in full control of the country and the government," he said.

Mutharika also thanked the people who had sent him messages while he was away, and said he had missed the country and its affairs.

He said he was glad to see "a little progress".

He returns to a country still struggling with a shortage of foreign currency, a fuel crisis and frequent power cuts.

Rumours about his health spread on social media during his absence. The clip does not address them directly.

The president closed with a call for national unity, borrowing a Kenyan phrase. "Let's go on together as a country. They say in Kenya, harambee, which means let's pull together for the sake of our nation," he said.