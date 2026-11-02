Malawi: Mutharika Says He Ran Government From South Africa, Nobody Should Complain

1 November 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

President Peter Mutharika has told Malawians that he kept full control of government during his three weeks of private leave in South Africa, and that nobody should complain.

In an interview with State House press officer Cathy Maulidi, released by government in a video clip, Mutharika spoke on camera at State House (Kamuzu Palace), accompanied by First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

He said he had stayed in close contact with ministers and officials in charge of government, and with the party.

"Everything is under control. Nobody should complain," he said.

He acknowledged that there had been "a few things" to deal with, but dismissed them as politics.

"In general, I want Malawians to know that I was in full control of the country and the government," he said.

Mutharika also thanked the people who had sent him messages while he was away, and said he had missed the country and its affairs.

He said he was glad to see "a little progress".

He returns to a country still struggling with a shortage of foreign currency, a fuel crisis and frequent power cuts.

Rumours about his health spread on social media during his absence. The clip does not address them directly.

The president closed with a call for national unity, borrowing a Kenyan phrase. "Let's go on together as a country. They say in Kenya, harambee, which means let's pull together for the sake of our nation," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.