Malawi: Mutharika Blames Fuel and Power Crises On Logistics and 'Man-Made' Problems

President Peter Mutharika has blamed Malawi's fuel shortage on logistics and promised that blackouts will end by December, in a government-released interview recorded at State House.

On fuel, Mutharika said the problem was not a lack of supply.

"The fuel is there. We have it at all the ports in Tanzania, Nacala, Beira, Tanga and Dar es Salaam," he said.

"The problem is logistics, getting it to Malawi."

He described the shortages as "objective conditions beyond our control" and asked Malawians to be patient.

"For a whole year, for example, we had no shortage of fuel. I think people should give us credit for that," he said.

On electricity, he said the government was repairing machines and expected the work to be finished by December.

"I think all the blackouts should be over by then," he said.

He went further in describing the causes of the power cuts.

Some of the problems, he said, were "man-made", and the government had "clear evidence" of what was happening.

"I won't say it," he said, adding: "Those people will be taken to task. I can promise you that."

Mutharika did not name anyone or give details of the evidence he cited.

The president ended on a conciliatory note, thanking those who had received him and urging Malawians to "go on together as a country."