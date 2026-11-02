East Africa: Govt Engaging Uganda for Permanent Solution to Harassment in Lake Victoria, PS Omollo Says.

Nairobi — The government is engaging the neighbouring Uganda for a permanent solution to harassment of fishermen in Lake Victoria, Principal secretary Raymond Omollo has said.

Omollo, of the state department for Interior and national administration said that the ministry of foreign affairs has been tasked to have the issued addressed and put a stop to the nuisance.

He was speaking at Uhendo beach in West Sakwa, Bondo sub county during a meeting with the fisher folk from Usigu, Rarieda and Bondo sub counties which was attended by among others, Nyanza regional commissioner, Onesmus Kyatha, Siaya county commissioner, Norbert Komora and legislators Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Gedion Ochanda (Bondo).

The PS at the same time told the fishermen that the government was working on modalities to strengthen the Kenya Coast Guard Services to enable it effectively patrol the lake and bar foreign intruders.

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"We will look for enough funds to facilitate KCGS to beef up security in the lake so that cases of insecurity become a thing of the past" he said.

Omollo said President William Ruto's government has invested a lot in the blue economy in the region, citing the construction of nine fish landing sites in Lake Victoria.

"Besides that, there has been investment in giving the fishermen new fishing gears, adequate training and life support" he said adding" beyond the Lake, there are other necessary infrastructure facilities that will make the entire ecosystem complete.

Addressing the occasion, legislators Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) told the Orange Democratic Movement party to give president William Ruto leverage to talk to all communities.

Odhiambo said the push by the ODM to have the president commit to a 50 - 50 share of government cannot work as it risked locking out other communities.

"We must allow president Ruto to welcome other partners so that the country is together" he said.