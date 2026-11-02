Somalia: Moroccan Voices On X Urge Somaliland Recognition After Somalia's UN Vote

Hargeisa — Moroccan social media users are calling on their government to recognise the Republic of Somaliland following Somalia's voting positions on Western Sahara at the United Nations Security Council, turning a diplomatic disagreement into an online appeal for closer ties between Rabat and Hargeisa.

Posts circulating on X feature Moroccan and Somaliland flags, messages of solidarity and demands for diplomatic recognition. Somaliland supporters have reciprocated with expressions of support for Morocco and King Mohammed VI.

The exchanges followed two Security Council votes on October 30. Somalia abstained on a U.S.-drafted resolution that would have made Morocco's autonomy proposal the sole basis for negotiations over Western Sahara. It subsequently supported a separate Russian proposal to extend the existing mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission, MINURSO, for another year. Neither draft was adopted.

Somalia's support for Russia's alternative drew criticism from accounts advocating closer Moroccan relations with Somaliland.

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"As a Moroccan, I proudly stand with Somaliland and fully support its right to exist and prosper as an independent nation," the account DBS Morocco wrote in a post dated October 31.

"I hope and wish that the Kingdom of Morocco will soon stand beside Somaliland and officially recognize this country," it added, using hashtags including #RecognizeSomaliland and #SomalilandRecognition.

Another account, Simon Mohamed Dinia Mekouar, wrote in French: "I hope we will have the decency to recognise Somaliland as early as this evening."

An X user posting as PhDounia (@PhDounia), whose profile identifies her as a PhD student based in Morocco, also voiced support for recognition.

"The great people of Somaliland deserve recognition!" she wrote on October 31, adding: "Somalia should immediately hold a referendum for self-determination and independence."

An account named Mr. Moroccan published a message in Somali urging stronger relations and cultural exchanges with Somaliland's people, describing them as brothers and wishing them continued peace and security.

The account Morocco of Tomorrow (@Moroccoftomorow) also expressed support in Arabic, sharing an image of the Somaliland and Moroccan flags.

"From Morocco, full support for Somaliland in its aspirations for independence and self-determination," it wrote. "Positions are reciprocated, and mutual respect is the foundation of relations between peoples."

The posts illustrate several strands of the campaign: criticism of Somalia's diplomacy, support for Somaliland's recognition aspirations and an appeal to build direct connections between the two populations.

Somaliland supporters have responded in similar terms. One post shared by the account @mohsaeed66 declared: "The Republic of Somaliland stands with Morocco and with His Majesty King Mohammed VI."

An X account named Republic of Somaliland (@RepOfSomaliland) also shared an image featuring the Somaliland and Moroccan flags above a handshake, accompanied by a message emphasising closer ties.

"A new path, a shared vision, and a future built on peace, partnership, and prosperity," the account wrote on October 31.

The posts express support for closer relations but do not establish a formal recognition announcement or diplomatic agreement between Morocco and Somaliland.

The reaction comes against the background of Somalia's earlier diplomatic support for Morocco.

In a statement published following bilateral talks in November 2025, Morocco's foreign ministry said Somalia had reaffirmed support for the kingdom's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The statement also recorded Moroccan appreciation for Somalia's vote in favour of Security Council Resolution 2797, adopted the previous month. Morocco, in turn, reaffirmed support for Somalia's territorial integrity.

For Somaliland's recognition advocates, the exchanges present an opportunity to encourage Morocco to assess Somaliland on its own merits and explore the benefits of a direct diplomatic relationship.

The campaign's appeal extends beyond the UN dispute. In another post, DBS Morocco portrayed Somaliland as a potential centre for trade and connectivity in the Horn of Africa, placing economic opportunity alongside the calls for recognition.

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Closer engagement could open avenues for cooperation in trade, investment, education and cultural exchanges. Building those connections would give the emerging goodwill a practical foundation and help sustain it beyond the immediate diplomatic disagreement.

The exchanges also highlight the role citizens can play in advancing Somaliland's international visibility. By sharing messages of solidarity and advocating recognition, participants are introducing Somaliland's aspirations to new audiences and encouraging discussion of closer relations with Morocco.

For Hargeisa, this public support offers an opening to pursue engagement with the Moroccan government, businesses, academics and civil society. Turning those expressions of friendship into sustained diplomatic dialogue and lasting partnerships could strengthen the case for recognition and build a relationship grounded in shared interests and mutual respect.

Screenshots below show calls on X for Morocco to recognise Somaliland and messages supporting closer ties.