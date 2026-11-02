Nigeria: Suspected Ebola Cases in Adamawa Negative - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has ruled out Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in two individuals suspected of having the infection in Yola, Adamawa State, after two rounds of laboratory testing returned negative results.

Jide Idris, NCDC Director-General, who disclosed this in a statement, added that there is currently no laboratory-confirmed Ebola case in Adamawa.

The suspected cases were reported to the Adamawa State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in the early hours of October 30, 2026, after two individuals presented with symptoms requiring further investigation.

According to Idris, the individuals were isolated and appropriate public health measures initiated while samples were collected for laboratory analysis.

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"Fortunately, the samples turned out negative for EVD after two rounds of testing," he said.

Idris said the NCDC was working closely with the Adamawa State Government, through the State Ministry of Health and Human Services, to investigate the report and strengthen response operations.

He commended the state government for its prompt response, particularly the efforts of the Commissioner for Health and his team.

"At this juncture, I wish to commend the efforts of the Adamawa State's Commissioner for Health and his team for their proactive approach," the NCDC director-general said.

He added that the agency would continue to provide technical support to the state government to strengthen its response and ensure effective monitoring of the situation.

Idris clarified that the index case previously confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) remained the only laboratory-confirmed Ebola case reported in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information or speculation about the suspected cases.

"We urge members of the public to remain calm and avoid sharing unverified information or speculation about the situation," he said, advising the public to rely on official government and public health communication channels for accurate information.

The NCDC boss also urged people experiencing symptoms associated with Ebola, including fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, to seek immediate medical attention, particularly if they had a relevant exposure history.

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He advised individuals to inform healthcare workers about any relevant travel or contact history, avoid self-medication and follow professional medical advice.

Ebola Virus Disease is a serious infectious disease that requires early detection, prompt clinical management and effective infection prevention and control measures.

Idris said the NCDC, in collaboration with the Adamawa State Government and other relevant stakeholders, would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as verified information became available.

He reaffirmed the commitment of public health authorities to protecting Nigerians through early detection, evidence-based interventions, transparent communication and a coordinated national response.