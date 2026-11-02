Kenya: Law Enforcement Agencies Tracking Exam Cheats, Omolo Warns

Nairobi — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omolo has warned individuals seeking to compromise national examinations that law enforcement agencies are tracking their activities.

Omolo has cautioned parents and teachers against paying individuals claiming they can obtain or leak examination papers, warning that such dealings could expose them to prosecution.

"I want to appeal to our teachers. Please don't fall into the trap of those who want to make quick money by lying to you that they will steal for you examinations. Because when you do that, you're not just is ruining the lives of our children. You are ruining your life as a parent and also as a professional teacher and anyone who is deluded that they would want to take advantage," he stated.

He said those seeking to make quick money by exploiting anxious parents and learners were putting the future of children at risk.

The PS further warned teachers against participating in examination malpractice, saying they risk jeopardising their professional careers.

Omolo said the government had invested heavily in the education sector, including recruiting additional teachers, and would not allow examination fraud to undermine those efforts.

He urged parents and education stakeholders to support the integrity of the national examinations and avoid any attempts to secure unfair advantages for candidates.