Kenya: Gachagua Warns Ruto Allies Against Poaching Kalonzo

Nairobi — Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto's allies against attempts to lure Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka into their political camp ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at PCEA Kamangu Parish in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, Gachagua told government leaders seeking Kalonzo's support to approach him first, declaring himself the Wiper leader's family spokesman.

"If you need Kalonzo, come see me," Gachagua said, drawing cheers from the congregation.

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He dismissed attempts by Ruto's allies to reach out to Kalonzo, insisting that the opposition leader was committed to working with him and other opposition leaders in what he described as a broader effort to change the country's political leadership.

"This Kalonzo Musyoka you are playing with, he is not the one you are used to. I stayed with him for two years. This is a reliable leader, and he cannot betray the people of Kenya," Gachagua said.

He went further to suggest that Kalonzo would not agree to join Ruto's political camp, asking the congregation whether his family would accept such a move. The crowd responded in the negative.

"Please stop disturbing Kalonzo Musyoka," he said, adding that the Wiper leader was committed to the country's liberation and that the two were working together.

Gachagua's remarks come as political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 elections, with Ruto's camp seeking to consolidate support while opposition figures explore possible political alliances.

The former Deputy President also used the church gathering to launch fresh attacks on Ruto, accusing his administration of interfering in church affairs and targeting the Mount Kenya community.

He further dismissed calls for reconciliation between himself and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the two were already working together.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta and I, we are one team, we work together," he said.