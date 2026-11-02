Malawi: Fuel Transporters Back Mutharika's Logistics Claim and Offer to Move Fuel

Malawian fuel transporters have welcomed President Peter Mutharika's claim that the country's fuel shortages stem from transport and logistics problems rather than a lack of fuel at the ports.

They say that makes the case for bringing local operators into the job.

In a statement issued in Lilongwe ans made available to Nyasa Times on Sunday, the group said it agreed with the President's observation and believes Malawian transporters should be "fully engaged" as part of the immediate solution.

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The transporters say they have been pressing for a bigger role for six years, arguing that they have the trucks, qualified drivers, experience and capacity to haul petroleum products into the country.

Their concern is that they have been locked out of the business despite those assets.

"Fuel is a strategic national commodity, and Malawians must be part of the solution to the challenges affecting its transportation and supply," the statement says.

The group argues that using local operators would improve deliveries, support local businesses, create jobs and save scarce foreign exchange.

Direct appeal

The transporters plan to ask for an urgent meeting with the President to present practical proposals.

They say a direct meeting is needed because previous approaches to government institutions have not produced "meaningful progress" over the past six years.

The group said it stands ready to work with government and other stakeholders to move fuel from the ports of Beira, Nacala, Tanga and Dar es Salaam into Malawi.

"This is our country, and we must be part of the solution," the statement concludes. "LET Malawian transporters move Malawi's fuel."