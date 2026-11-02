Kenya: Lang'ata MP Aspirant Abass Khalif Emerges As Key ODM Mobiliser After Jacaranda Rally

Nairobi — South C Member of County Assembly Abass Khalif positioned himself as one of the emerging figures in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) mobilisation efforts in Nairobi following the party's rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Saturday, October 31.

The party held a rally in the city to mark the end of the first anniversary of its former leader Raila Odinga and stamp its authority in the region.

Khalif, who has declared his intention to contest the Lang'ata parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election, said he mobilised hundreds of supporters from the constituency and elsewhere to attend the rally, an effort he believes demonstrated his organisational capacity and grassroots support.

The MCA, an ODM official said, has mobilisation efforts that attracted the attention of senior party officials, with some reportedly suggesting that he could be considered for many things in the contest of Lang'ata parliamentary seat.

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"Even the party leadership is impressed with my mobilisation skills. Some officials have indicated that he might be given the direct ticket for Lang'ata seat. He mobilised hundreds of supporters to attend the rally," an official aware of talks said.

The Jacaranda gathering marked the climax of ODM's activities commemorating the first anniversary of the death of former party leader Raila Odinga, popularly known among his supporters as Baba.

Reflecting on the rally, Khalif described the turnout as a demonstration of unity and continued loyalty among ODM supporters, particularly in Nairobi.

"The streets spoke, the ground roared, and Nairobi witnessed a powerful wave of orange. From Lang'ata to Jacaranda Grounds, the streets were painted orange in a resounding display of unity, solidarity and unwavering support," he said.

He maintained that although Odinga was no longer alive, his political ideals and legacy continued to shape the party's identity and direction.

"Though Baba may be gone, his ideals, vision and enduring legacy remain deeply rooted in our movement. His spirit lives on through the unity, courage and determination of every ODM supporter. The journey does not end here; ODM remains united, resolute and firmly focused on the future," Khalif said.

The South C MCA said the rally demonstrated ODM's continued grassroots presence in Nairobi, adding that the party needed to sustain its mobilisation efforts as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

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His declaration of interest in the Lang'ata parliamentary seat places him in the contest for the party's eventual nomination, with the question of who will carry the ODM flag in the constituency expected to form part of the party's preparations for the next electoral cycle.

He also downplayed the chaos that broke out after the rally saying it was out of differences between some aspirants.

"Those were feuds between supporters of two different camps. One wanted to show the other they are stronger," he said adding ODM has strong support at all levels.