Kenya: Kalonzo Rules Out Joining Ruto Government, Brands It 'Government of Predators'

Nairobi — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed speculation that he is being courted to join President William Ruto's administration, declaring that he would rather face the Head of State in the 2027 General Election than join what he described as a government of predators.

Kalonzo said he had no intention of joining the government, accusing it of presiding over the loss of public resources, worsening poverty and harming Kenyans.

"Do you expect Kalonzo Musyoka to join a government of predators? It is impossible, impossible," he said.

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The former Vice-President was responding to media reports suggesting that he was being sought after for a possible political arrangement with Ruto.

Questioning why the government would want him on board while he remained opposed to its policies, Kalonzo challenged the administration to first return what he alleged had been stolen from Kenyans.

"'Sought after why should they seek me? I want them to return to Kenyans the property they have stolen; return it to Kenyans," he said.

Kalonzo used the word "predator" to describe the administration, likening it to a monitor lizard, locally known as burukenge, which devours other animals.

"A predator is an animal like a monitor lizard (burukenge) that devours others. Are you asking me to join a government that devours people and harms children?" he posed.

He insisted that his political differences with Ruto made any possibility of joining the administration unrealistic, saying the President had himself identified him as his main political opponent.

"He himself has publicly declared that he knows his main political opponent whom he will face at the ballot box in a democracy is Kalonzo Musyoka. How then is it possible to ask your primary opponent to join your government?" he said.

Kalonzo maintained that the two leaders should settle their political contest through an election rather than political negotiations.

"Let us meet at the ballot box," he declared, reiterating his rejection of any invitation to join the government.

The Wiper leader also challenged the administration to address the country's economic challenges, claiming that more than 14 million Kenyans had slipped into extreme poverty.

"Over 14 million people have slipped into extreme poverty, and you want me to join you? No thank you, no thank you very much," he said.

Murkomen's call

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had criticised supporters of the Linda Mwananchi Movement for heckling Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the launch of the movement's headquarters in Nairobi, calling the incident evidence of growing political intolerance.

Murkomen said the treatment of the former Vice President raised concerns about how political supporters would conduct themselves as the country heads towards the 2027 General Election.

He also extended an invitation to Kalonzo to join the broad-based government, saying his leadership experience and diplomatic credentials would be accorded respect.

"Linda Mwananchi has no agenda, no manifesto, and now even no respect for fellow leaders," Murkomen said.

The CS spoke on Saturday during a women empowerment event at Ngiito in Amalo, Narok Sub-County, where he condemned the disruption of Kalonzo's address at Friday's launch.

Murkomen warned that the incident could be an indication of more confrontational politics as the country approaches the next General Election.

"You haven't seen a thing. These are masters of political intolerance and violence," he said.

The Interior CS further called on politicians across the political divide to discourage hostility among their supporters, saying the government was stepping up efforts to combat political goonism.

"As the Government steps up the fight against goonism, I urge all leaders across the divide to be more tolerant," he said.

He added that the government had put measures in place to ensure the 2027 General Election is peaceful, free and fair.