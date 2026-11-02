Kenya: Chinese Refused to Fund Railway Over Sh50bn Kickback Demand - Gachagua

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that Chinese financiers refused to fund the proposed Narok-Kisumu-Malaba railway after President William Ruto's administration allegedly demanded a Sh50 billion commission to facilitate the project.

Gachagua accused the President's team of frustrating major infrastructure projects through demands for kickbacks, claiming the Chinese financiers backed away after being asked to pay the alleged commission.

"The proposed railway project from Narok to Kisumu to Malaba has no valid contract because Chinese funders refused to finance it after Ruto's team demanded a KES 50 billion commission," the Former Deputy President said.

He said the proposed railway, which is expected to connect Narok to Kisumu and eventually Malaba, had stalled after the financiers declined to proceed with the arrangement.

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"Chinese government officials have now refused to fund this project because it is a risky political project ahead of next year's elections, despite ministers falsely blaming the stoppage on the Iran-US conflict,"Gachagua noted.

The former Deputy President also turned his attention to the Rironi-Mau Summit highway, questioning the rise in its projected cost from Sh150 billion to Sh200 billion.

Gachagua claimed the project was initially planned under former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, with a French company expected to undertake the works.

He alleged that after taking office, Ruto negotiated a Sh7 billion payout to the French firm to exit the project, claiming the money was subsequently shared between the President and the company.

"The Mau Summit road project from Lironi to Mau Summit was originally planned under President Uhuru Kenyatta for KES 150 billion with a French company.When Ruto came in, he negotiated a KES 7 billion payout to the French company without any work being done splitting KES 3.5 billion for himself and KES 3.5 billion for the French company,"Gachagua expressed.

He further alleged that the project was handed to Chinese contractors, including China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Shandong, at an inflated cost.

Gachagua also accused the government of unlawfully directing Sh30 billion from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) towards the highway project, raising questions over the use of workers' pension contributions.

He warned contractors and NSSF trustees who were involved in the alleged transactions that they would be held accountable if he returned to government.

"Additionally, KES 30 billion of NSSF pension funds was illegally taken and given to these Chinese companies for this political project,"

"I am putting CRBC, Shandong, and NSSF trustees on notice that they will face the law and be forced to return the stolen pension funds when we take over government,"Gachagua stated.

The allegations come as construction of the Rironi-Mau Summit highway continues to face delays, with the government revising timelines for opening sections of the road.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir attributed the setbacks to disruptions in the supply of bitumen, citing geopolitical tensions and challenges in international supply chains.

Chirchir said bitumen availability had been a challenge over the previous two months, pushing prices from about Sh90 per kilogramme to between Sh200 and Sh220.

The CS said the government was exploring bulk procurement options to address the supply constraints and reduce costs.

The government had initially targeted October 30 to open the Rironi-Naivasha section but pushed the deadline to December 2026.

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Chirchir said contractors had deployed more than 1,000 pieces of heavy machinery, with works reaching the first layer of Dense Bituminous Macadam at Lari.

The project is being undertaken through a public-private partnership involving CRBC and NSSF on the Rironi-Gilgil and Rironi-Mai Mahiu-Naivasha sections, while Shandong is responsible for the Gilgil-Nakuru-Mau Summit stretch.

Gachagua also cautioned the Orange Democratic Movement against entering into a political arrangement with Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election, accusing the President of using political negotiations to secure support without honouring commitments.

"Ruto is merely deceiving you for your votes just as he deceived us with the Bible," he said.

He urged ODM leaders to approach any negotiations with the President cautiously, arguing that the party risked being used to advance Ruto's political interests.