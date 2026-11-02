Kenya: Kamukunji MP Demands End to Harassment of Eastleigh, Gikomba Traders

Nairobi — Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan has called on Nairobi City County to halt alleged harassment, arbitrary arrests and destruction of traders' property in Eastleigh and Gikomba, warning that enforcement operations are threatening the livelihoods of small-scale business owners.

Hassan accused county enforcement officers, commonly known as askaris, of intimidating hawkers and traders, confiscating merchandise and destroying goods during operations in the two major commercial centres.

In a statement on Sunday, the MP called for accountability for officers found to have abused their authority, insisting that county regulations must be enforced within the law and without undermining traders' rights and livelihoods.

He said the reported actions were particularly concerning given the difficult economic environment facing small businesses, many of which provide essential income for families and employment opportunities.

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"Such actions are unacceptable and must stop," Hassan said.

The legislator argued that Eastleigh and Gikomba play a significant role in Nairobi's economy and contribute to the county's revenue through the businesses operating in the areas.

He questioned the treatment of traders whose economic activities generate revenue for the county government, saying they should be regarded as partners in the city's development rather than targets of intimidation.

Hassan said the destruction or confiscation of merchandise, particularly belonging to mama mboga and hawkers, could leave vulnerable households without their daily income.

While supporting the enforcement of county regulations and the need to maintain order in Nairobi, the MP said such operations should be conducted fairly, respectfully and humanely.

"There are better and more constructive ways for the county to address licensing and trading-space challenges, including engaging traders and their representatives to find practical solutions that protect both their livelihoods and the interests of the city," he said.

Hassan outlined four demands, including an immediate end to alleged harassment and arbitrary arrests, a stop to the destruction and unlawful confiscation of property, engagement with traders and accountability for officers implicated in misconduct.

The MP said he would continue engaging relevant authorities to ensure the concerns of traders in Kamukunji are addressed.

His intervention comes amid concerns over the balance between county enforcement of trading regulations and the protection of informal businesses that support thousands of livelihoods in Nairobi.