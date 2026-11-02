Kenya: 'You Chased Me From Govt, Don't Chase Me From Church,' Gachagua Tells Ruto

Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of using National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah to intimidate church leaders and block him from attending services, warning that his removal from government should not be extended to places of worship.

Addressing worshippers at Kamangu Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA), Gachagua directly challenged Ruto over what he described as attempts to interfere with his freedom of worship following his political fallout with the President.

"You removed me from government, and now you want to expel me even from church?" Gachagua asked.

"Must my PCEA church face problems just because I attend? You evicted us from the government we elected you into by using Ichung'wah; we accepted it and returned to God and the citizens. God and the people have sustained us, and we are standing strong."

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Gachagua claimed that the church's minister, Reverend Kawi, had been threatened by the presbytery over his attendance at the service, alleging that Ichung'wah was behind the pressure.

He accused Ruto of using political influence to intimidate clergy and interfere with church affairs, saying the President should allow religious institutions to operate independently.

"Now that you see we are standing, you are using Ichung'wah to threaten pastors to banish me from church. William Ruto, what is your problem with the church?" he said.

The former Deputy President also cited an incident at Kariobangi PCEA Church, where he alleged that thugs had been sent to disrupt a church gathering.

"Will stopping me from coming to Kamangu PCA change our Christianity, or is it just foolishness?" he posed.

Gachagua further invoked the 2007-2008 post-election violence, accusing Ruto of failing to change despite having been forgiven by Kenyans and elected President.

He said Kenyans had forgiven the violence in which worshippers, including women and children, were killed at Kiambaa Church, adding that Ruto should not now be associated with efforts to intimidate religious leaders.

The former Deputy President also turned his criticism on Ichung'wah, accusing the Kikuyu MP of being used to target the Kikuyu community and undermine its political leadership.

He said it was particularly painful that Kikuyu Constituency, which bears the name of the community, had allegedly become a centre of harassment and persecution.

"It pains us that the constituency bearing the name of the Kikuyu is being used to harass the Kikuyu people," he said.

Gachagua accused the government of targeting members of the community through dismissals from the military and police, destruction of businesses in Gikomba and attacks on homes.

The former Deputy President claimed that Ichung'wah had played a central role in his removal from government and was now being used to intimidate church leaders.

"When William Ruto decided to remove me from office to leave the Kikuyu community leaderless, he used you, Kimani Ichung'wah, to execute that removal," he said.

He questioned why the MP had allowed himself to be used against members of his own community.

"Why have you allowed yourself to be used like colonial-era collaborators to destroy the Kikuyu community?" Gachagua asked.

He also criticised Ichung'wah for allegedly downplaying the political strength of the Kikuyu community, saying such remarks risked exposing the region to political manipulation.

Gachagua said he would write to the Moderator of the PCEA General Assembly to seek intervention over the alleged intimidation of the parish minister.

"I will write to the Moderator of the General Assembly requesting that the parish minister not be harassed for welcoming us," he said.

He maintained that he would continue attending church services despite the alleged pressure, arguing that religious institutions should not be drawn into political rivalries.

"The problem in Kenya is cowardice," he said, calling on Ruto and Ichung'wah to stop what he described as intimidation of the church and the Mount Kenya community.

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Gachagua also accused Ruto of using members of his administration to insult the Kikuyu community, citing remarks by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who he said had referred to the community as "hyenas".

He defended his position on the Mount Kenya region, saying he would continue speaking out against what he considers attacks on its dignity and interests.

"Even if you call me a tribalist, I will stand for the respect and dignity of the Mount Kenya region and will not allow anyone to intimidate the Kikuyu nation," he said.

Gachagua further contrasted Ruto's administration with that of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming Uhuru left the country stable after completing his term while the current government had damaged the economy and national cohesion.

He accused Ruto of using him politically before discarding him and alleged that the President was now relying on Ichung'wah to weaken the community ahead of the 2027 General Election.