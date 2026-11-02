Rwanda: Twahirwa Re-Elected Ferwahand President

1 November 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Brice Dievan Ikapi

Alfred Twahirwa has been re-elected president of the Rwanda Handball Federation (FERWAHAND) for a second four-year term, securing 40 out of 41 votes in elections held on Sunday, November 1.

Twahirwa, who was first elected in March 2022, received overwhelming support from delegates, with just one vote standing between him and a unanimous victory.

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He will be joined on the new executive committee by Dr Joseph Akumuntu, who was elected first vice-president with all 41 votes, while Dominique Masengesho secured the second vice-president position with 40 votes.

Pascal Tuyisenge was elected secretary-general after receiving 34 votes, while Marie Chantal Niyomutuye won the treasurer position with 31 votes.

Twahirwa's re-election gives him another four years to steer the development of handball in Rwanda, as the federation seeks to strengthen domestic competitions, expand the sport's reach and improve the national teams' performances on the continental stage.

Read the original article on New Times.

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