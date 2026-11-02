Kenya: Kipruto Loses New York Marathon Crown to Debutant in Tight Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 1, 2026 - Kenya's Benson Kipruto relinquished his New York Marathon title, finishing fourth in the men's race on Sunday.

The Olympics marathon bronze medalist seemed locked on for a second consecutive crown but then faded away as Sweden's Andreas Almgren won a career-defining title in what was his 42km debut.

Almgren clocked 2:06:01, ahead of second-placed Yemaneberhan Crippa of Italy, who ran 2:06:14.

Lesotho's Kamohelo Mofolo took the final podium place after timing 2:06:26, edging out Kipruto who followed behind a second later.

More to follow...