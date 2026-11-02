Uganda: Comedian Kapere Lufotose Dies

Comedian Yokana Mbuuse, popularly known as Kapere Lufotose, has died, prompting an outpouring of grief from political leaders, fellow entertainers and fans who celebrated his ability to bring laughter even in difficult moments.

Kapere reportedly died on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at a hospital in Buddo, Wakiso District. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with no cause of death immediately established.

He was about 40.

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National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, was among the first prominent figures to mourn the comedian, describing him as a dear friend and comrade whose humour brightened people's lives.

"A few moments back, I just received the most devastating news regarding the untimely passing of our brother, dear friend and comrade Yokana Mbuuse fondly called Kapere Lufotose. A man who made every dark moment light. A man who loved his country and wished it well! A loss so difficult to take in," Bobi Wine said.

NUP spokesperson and Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi also expressed sadness, revealing that he had met the comedian at the party's headquarters in Kavule just a week before his death.

"Just last week, we were with Kapere Lufotose at NUP offices in Kavule. It is so sad to learn that he has passed on," Ssenyonyi said.

Kapere rose to prominence as a member of Amarula Family, a popular Ugandan comedy group that helped popularise Luganda-language comedy through stage performances, television skits and entertainment shows.

Working alongside comedians Allan Mujuni, popularly known as Amooti, and Nicholas Mpiirwe, alias Messe Bontwe, Kapere developed a distinctive stage persona characterised by exaggerated facial expressions, physical comedy and an unconventional delivery that made him instantly recognisable.

His journey into entertainment was largely accidental, following years of personal hardship and struggles to earn a living.

In a February 2013 interview with Daily Monitor, Kapere, then aged about 27, recounted how a chance encounter with a taxi driver changed his life.

The driver reportedly noticed his unusual appearance and encouraged him to pursue comedy, directing him to Amooti, who gave him an opportunity to perform at Jenina's Bar in Nakulabye.

That first performance marked the beginning of his entertainment career.

His debut skit, titled Lufotoose, drew inspiration from a public disagreement between a prominent businessman and a Kadongo Kamu musician. The performance was well received and helped establish the stage identity that would follow him throughout his career.

Kapere's distinctive physical features, which had exposed him to ridicule and social exclusion while growing up, eventually became central to his comedy.

In the 2013 interview, he spoke candidly about embracing his appearance rather than allowing it to define his limitations.

"I am ugly and proud to be so. I am not sure I would have the fame, friends and a decent life like I do today," he said.

Behind the laughter, however, was a difficult childhood. Kapere disclosed that he had suffered from a hernia that affected his ability to participate in activities with other children and eventually forced him to abandon school.

He subsequently took up menial work at construction sites to survive before receiving medical assistance from the Mukisa Foundation in Lungujja, where he underwent treatment.

Following his recovery, he learned to make keyholders, which provided him with an income. He also worked as a gatekeeper at the foundation.

His eventual breakthrough into comedy came after the chance encounter that connected him to Amooti.

Beyond stand-up comedy, Kapere also featured in music videos, including Bobi Wine's Mr Money, in which he played the role of a wealthy man seeking love.

His relationship with Bobi Wine later extended beyond entertainment, with the comedian maintaining links with the NUP leader and expressing interest in politics.

In 2025, Kapere attracted attention after expressing interest in elective politics under NUP, picking nomination forms to contest for a councillor position in Makindye.

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He also travelled to Dubai alongside Bobi Wine in January 2025, after which he spoke publicly about the opposition leader's support and a promise to facilitate a future trip to the United States.

Away from the stage, Kapere was married to Lydia Nakandi, popularly associated with the name Mama Trump. The couple had built a family together and had children.

In a February 2026 interview with Daily Monitor, the couple spoke about their relationship, which had endured years of public scrutiny and social judgement linked to Kapere's appearance.

Despite the challenges he faced, Kapere remained an outspoken personality who frequently discussed the struggles of comedians, particularly declining performance opportunities and financial difficulties in Uganda's entertainment industry.

In an interview published in October 2026, he spoke about the difficulties facing comedians and questioned the direction of the industry.

His death marks the end of a career built around turning personal adversity into a source of entertainment, leaving behind a distinctive legacy in Uganda's comedy industry.