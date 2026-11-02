South Africa: Ramaphosa Admits Shortcomings, Hill-Lewis Woos Mamelodi, Malema Condemns Murder While Zuma Revenge-Rants

The ANC, DA, MK party and EFF all held their final campaign rallies this weekend. Here are their final pitches to voters.

Ramaphosa acknowledges ANC's 'shortcomings'

Addressing supporters at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the party's record in government, insisting that it remains committed to listening to communities and addressing their concerns.

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The President sought to reaffirm the ANC's ability to govern, highlighting its achievements in expanding access to basic services, education and healthcare, while promising renewed investment and improved municipal governance.

Ramaphosa maintained that despite the ANC's challenges, its ability to engage directly with communities distinguished it from its political opponents.

"We are the only organisation that goes from village to village, that goes from town to town, that goes from city to city, from metro to metro ... listening to our people. That is what makes a difference between the ANC and all other parties."

While Ramaphosa spoke confidently about the party's track record, he offered little reflection on the governance failures and controversies that have contributed to its declining support.

"Yes, we have had shortcomings. We stand here to say the ANC is ready to do more. The ANC is ready to address the aspirations of our people," he said.

He acknowledged the frustration of young people struggling to...