Uganda: Digital Number Plates - Museveni Warns MPs Against Inaccurate Reports

"Museveni recognised Parliament's oversight mandate but cautioned legislators against drawing conclusions without fully engaging all the technical teams implementing the project"

President Yoweri Museveni has cautioned Members of Parliament investigating Uganda's controversial digital number plates project against producing inaccurate reports, saying the system was primarily introduced to strengthen national security.

The warning, disclosed by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Yunus Kakande, follows a State House meeting on Thursday during which legislators raised concerns about the project's escalating costs, technical capabilities and contractual arrangements with Russian firm Joint Stock Company Global Security (JSCGS).

The meeting came amid revelations that the project's estimated contract value had reportedly increased, raising questions about the additional financial obligations and the system's capacity to deliver its intended security benefits.

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Speaking to the media, Kakande said Museveni recognised Parliament's oversight mandate but cautioned legislators against drawing conclusions without fully engaging all the technical teams implementing the project.

"But the President advised them that if the project is for security, they should not just come up with reports which are not correct," Kakande said.

"Did they sit with us and we agree and talk and negotiate and agree with them? So there was no such thing as saying that the system is not working. And the MPs also accepted this."

The parliamentary investigation, led by the Physical Infrastructure Committee chaired by Mbarara City South MP Mwine Mpaka, has examined allegations of deficiencies in the vehicle tracking technology.

During parliamentary proceedings, former Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala defended the project as an essential security intervention, while former Internal Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire questioned its effectiveness.

However, Kakande rejected suggestions that Museveni had been deceived into approving the Russian-backed technology.

"The President never said such a statement. It was not there. Actually, he elaborated to various Members of Parliament that this gentleman is from Russia. He came and approached him," Kakande said.

"He showed him the technology which he has; the software which he has, which can be used to apprehend criminals. And that's how he started. Originally, it was a security programme, for cars: to get criminals."

The digital number plates initiative originated from Museveni's 2018 directive to strengthen vehicle identification and tracking following a series of high-profile assassinations, including the killing of Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga.

The government subsequently entered into an agreement with JSCGS in 2021 to implement the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS).

Motorists currently pay Shs 714,300 for digital number plate kit for newly registered vehicles and motorcycles, while replacement of conventional plates costs Shs 150,000 for vehicles and Shs 50,000 for motorcycles.

Kakande insisted that the technology was already functioning, although some components required improvement.

"We resolved with this machine; the system is working so well. It can retrieve any vehicle anywhere in the country," he said.

"The primary objective was security. And the system is working well."

He acknowledged that the government was reviewing the project's financial model, particularly how revenues would be shared between the Russian contractor and the Ugandan government.

"We are already now trying to refine the financial model to say, if we start issuing the final issuance system, how is it going to work, and how much will the provider and the Uganda government get, and then we move," he explained.

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Kakande further disclosed that Museveni had directed the formation of three teams comprising Russian company representatives, government technical officials and parliamentarians to resolve outstanding issues.

"No, the resolution was not there because we agreed that His Excellency, the President, that we should make three teams; that is the Russian company managers will come with the technical people in government and the parliamentarians, and we talk and agree on some of the issues which we need to be streamlined," he said.

"What we need is to upgrade certain software here and there."

He confirmed that another meeting involving the Russian contractors and MPs had been called.

"Yes, he has called for a meeting very soon. We shall meet with the Russians, with the officers who are implementing it and the Members of Parliament who are taking the role of oversight," Kakande said.

The developments come as Parliament prepares its findings on the project