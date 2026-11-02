Rwanda: Kagame, Senegal President Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

1 November 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame and his Senegalese counterpart Bassirou Diomaye Faye held discussions on bilateral cooperation on Sunday, November 1, in Dakar.

They discussed regional and global issues, key sectors of bilateral cooperation as well as Africa's growing role as a host of major sporting events, according to Village Urugwiro.

On Sunday, Faye saw Kagame off at Léopold Sédar Senghor Military Airport.

ALSO READ: Kagame joins Senegal's Faye at Dakar youth Olympics

Kagame arrived in Dakar on Saturday, where and other African leaders joined Faye for the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games, the first Olympic event to be hosted in Africa.

The games brought together approximately 2,700 athletes aged 15 to 17, competing across 25 sports, with 153 medal events.

Rwanda is represented by nine young athletes competing in athletics, swimming, cycling, taekwondo, and kung fu wushu.

The cities of Dakar, Diamniadio, and Saly will host the Games, which run until 13 November.

Read the original article on New Times.

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