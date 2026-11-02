Rwanda: Re-Elected Twahirwa Unveils Four-Year Blueprint to Reshape Rwandan Handball

Twahirwa Alfred has secured another four years at the helm of the Rwanda Handball Federation (FERWAHAND), winning an overwhelming mandate to steer the sport into a new era, with infrastructure, financial sustainability and youth development at the heart of his ambitious 2026-2030 agenda.

Twahirwa was re-elected president on Sunday, November 1, after collecting 40 of the 41 votes cast during the federation's elections, coming just one vote short of a unanimous endorsement.

The victory marks the beginning of his second consecutive term, having first assumed the presidency in March 2022.

TABAGWE Rurangwa Moses, president of the electoral board, said the elections were conducted in line with the federation's established electoral regulations.

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"The election process was conducted transparently and in accordance with FERWAHAND's electoral regulations," he said.

Twahirwa will lead a five-member executive committee tasked with translating the federation's ambitions into tangible progress over the next four years.

Dr Joseph Akumuntu secured the first vice-president position with all 41 votes, while Dominique Masengesho was elected second vice-president with 40 votes.

Pascal Tuyisenge won the secretary-general position with 34 votes, while Marie Chantal Niyomutuye completed the executive committee after receiving 31 votes to become treasurer.

Infrastructure and investment

Speaking after his re-election, Twahirwa described the overwhelming support as both a privilege and a responsibility, pledging to build a more inclusive and collaborative approach to developing handball across the country.

"This level of support is a great honour and a strong responsibility. I thank our members for their trust. It gives us a strong foundation to work together, while listening to every club and ensuring that our decisions serve the development of Rwandan handball," he said.

His new mandate comes with an ambitious roadmap built around four key priorities: strengthening clubs, expanding access to sports infrastructure, securing sustainable financial partnerships and nurturing young talent, particularly among girls.

On infrastructure, FERWAHAND intends to engage clubs to identify their specific needs while stepping up discussions with public institutions and development partners to improve access to suitable playing and training facilities.

A key part of the strategy will involve engaging the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA) to ensure handball facilities are considered in the country's broader sports infrastructure planning.

"We will discuss with MININFRA how handball can be systematically included in the planning of sports infrastructure. We will also encourage and support clubs to develop their own facilities through partnerships," Twahirwa said.

The federation also plans to work with the Ministry of Sports (MINISPORTS), building on existing initiatives under the Isonga programme to improve access to facilities that meet the needs of players, clubs and competitions.

Beyond infrastructure, Twahirwa recognises that the sport's long-term growth will depend heavily on its ability to attract investment and establish reliable sources of funding.

FERWAHAND therefore intends to sharpen its sponsorship and marketing strategy, positioning handball as an attractive platform for businesses, commercial partners and development organisations.

"We will fine-tune our sponsorship and marketing plan, clearly presenting the value handball offers potential partners. We have already identified prospective sponsors and will approach them, alongside donors, with strong, mutually beneficial projects," he said.

The proposed partnerships will seek to connect sporting ambitions with broader social impact, including youth empowerment, community development and increased brand visibility for sponsors.

Young girls at the heart of development

Developing the next generation of players will also feature prominently in the federation's four-year programme.

Twahirwa wants to strengthen the connection between schools, grassroots clubs and national teams, creating a more structured pathway through which young players can discover the sport, develop their abilities and eventually compete at the highest level.

Building on the Isonga programme and other grassroots initiatives, FERWAHAND plans to introduce regular competitions, improve coaching and refereeing standards, and expand opportunities for girls to participate in handball.

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"The objective is a clear pathway that helps young Rwandans discover handball, develop their talent and progress to higher levels," he said.

The emphasis on girls' participation reflects the federation's intention to widen the sport's talent pool while creating more opportunities for female players to develop and compete.

Turning promises into results

Twahirwa's vision extends beyond the federation's executive offices. Its success, he acknowledges, will depend on stronger cooperation between government institutions, schools, clubs, development partners and the private sector.

His re-election provides continuity in leadership, but the expectations surrounding his second term are equally significant.

Over the next four years, FERWAHAND will be judged not simply by the ambitions outlined in its strategic vision, but by the progress it delivers: better facilities, stronger clubs, more sustainable funding, a broader grassroots base and more competitive national teams.

With another four-year mandate secured through an emphatic electoral victory, Twahirwa now has both the backing and the opportunity to turn his vision into lasting change for Rwandan handball.