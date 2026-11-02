South Africa: Eskom Confirms Retirement of Calib Cassim

1 November 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has confirmed the retirement of its Group Chief Financial Officer, Calib Cassim, adding that he will continue to serve in an acting capacity.

"Eskom confirms that Calib Cassim will retire as Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) today, 31 October 2026, as announced on SENS [Stock Exchange News Service] on 1 October 2025, concluding 24 years of service to Eskom. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr Cassim will continue to serve in an acting GCFO capacity until the appointment of his successor becomes effective."

In a statement on Saturday, Eskom said Cassim played a key role in strengthening the utility's financial position and advancing the organisation's long-term sustainability.

"Eskom's return to profitability as he concludes his tenure is a fitting milestone and reflects his significant contribution to the company over more than two decades.

"The Eskom Board and Executive Management thank Mr Cassim for his dedicated service and valuable contribution to Eskom and wish him well as he enters retirement, while continuing to support Eskom in an acting capacity until a new appointment is made," said the power utility.

Eskom will provide updates on the appointment of a new Group Chief Financial Officer in due course.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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