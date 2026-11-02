South Africa: Gauteng Hands Over Operating Licences to Public Transport Operators

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has handed over 529 operating licences to public transport operators across the province's five regions to strengthen regulatory compliance and improve passenger safety.

The Department conducted the handovers over two days at its head office and Tshwane Regional offices in Koedoespoort, benefiting compliant minibus taxi and other public transport operators.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the initiative formed part of government's efforts to improve regulatory oversight, speed up the processing of operating licence applications and address the existing backlog.

"We are committed to ensuring that public transport operators conduct their businesses legally. We have started issuing operating licences to taxi and other public transport operators across the province, and we will continue with these weekly handover programmes, reaching different regions of Gauteng," she said.

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The MEC encouraged operators whose applications were still outstanding to engage directly with the department to verify their application status and regularise their operations.

"We are appealing to taxi operators who are not yet operating legally to visit our offices to apply for operating licences or verify the status of their applications. We want to assist operators to become compliant and ensure that they operate within the law," she said.

The initiative is part of the provincial government's broader strategy to ensure that public transport operators conduct their businesses in accordance with the law.

It emphasised that achieving a fully compliant public transport industry requires cooperation between government and operators.

While the department is working to improve application processing and address the backlog, operators are also required to meet regulatory requirements and possess valid operating documentation.

"As the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, we will continue working to ensure that public transport operators conduct their businesses legally. We are addressing the backlog and remain committed to ensuring that every compliant operator receives their operating license," the MEC added.