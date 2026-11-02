Somalia's New Navy and Coast Guard Commander Assumes Office

Mogadishu — Somalia's newly appointed Navy and Coast Guard commander, Col. Mohamed Abdulkadir Sharif Bocorrey, has officially taken over from his predecessor, Brig. Gen. Abdiwahab Abdullahi Omar, in a handover ceremony in Mogadishu.

Following the transfer of command, the two officers inspected various facilities and offices at the Navy and Coast Guard headquarters. The inspection included facilities and equipment upgraded during Brig. Gen. Omar's tenure.

The ceremony was attended by a handover committee comprising senior officers from the Somali National Army's General Command, officials from various military departments and administrative units, and officers from the Navy and Coast Guard.

The formal transfer was presided over by the committee chairman, Maj. Gen. Mohamud Sheikh Ali, known as Dable Baylood.

Bocorrey is expected to lead efforts to strengthen the capabilities of the Somali Navy and Coast Guard, including rebuilding and developing the force, enhancing maritime security and protecting the country's coastline and national interests.

The appointment comes as Somalia seeks to strengthen its capacity to secure its maritime territory and protect its extensive coastline.