Somalia: South West Leader Holds Security Meeting As Lafta-Gareen Forces Step Up Military Activity in Bay

Mogadishu, Somalia — South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe chaired an emergency security meeting in Baidoa to assess the deteriorating security situation in the region, as forces loyal to former regional president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen reportedly stepped up their movements in parts of Bay region.

The meeting focused on reviewing the security situation across South West State, strengthening security measures and accelerating efforts to maintain peace and stability in areas under the administration's control.

According to a statement from the regional administration, Madobe stressed the need for security agencies to intensify their operations and improve coordination to protect civilians and their property.

He also called for continued monitoring of security developments and stronger cooperation among government institutions and other bodies involved in maintaining public order.

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The meeting was attended by Federal Livestock Minister Hassan Hussein Mohamed Eleye, South West State Security Minister Isaaq Mohamed Korsaar and State Minister for the Presidency Abdirahim Mohamed Hassan Laamey.

The meeting comes amid rising tensions in Bay region, where forces loyal to Laftagareen have reportedly increased their presence and military preparations in several districts.

The developments have added to pressure on Madobe's administration, which is facing opposition from Laftagareen, who was removed from power amid a political dispute with Somalia's federal government.

The former regional leader's forces have reportedly taken control of three districts and several areas near Baidoa, the administrative capital of South West State, raising concerns over the possibility of further clashes.

The latest security meeting underscores the challenges facing the regional administration as it seeks to maintain control and respond to the growing military activity by forces aligned with Laftagareen.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the reported military movements or details of any decisions taken during the emergency meeting.