Chad: Joint Naval, Army Forces Kill 34 Insurgents in Lake Chad Region

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Marines and Nigerian Army have conducted "intelligence-driven" offensives against terrorists ravaging the troubled Lake Chad region, killing at least 34.

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Marines and Nigerian Army have conducted "intelligence-driven" offensives against terrorists ravaging the troubled Lake Chad region, killing at least 34.

Naval spokesperson, Abiodun Folrunsho, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying the operations were conducted between 28 and 30 October.

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The operatives, stationed at the Naval Base Lake Chad, launched the offensives in collaboration with operatives of Army 403 Amphibious Brigade, a tactical unit operating under Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east.

On 28 October, a total of 28 terrorists suspected to be members of Boko Haram were killed "in action," Mr Folorunsho said.

During the subsequent offensive launched on 30 October, the operatives, according to the naval spokesperson, killed an additional six terrorists at their enclave identified as Dumba.

"The casualty figures remain subject to further verification as operational assessments continue," he said.

Mr Folorunsho did not specify whether the joint offensives were conducted on war boats or on the ground. However, one blurry picture of a slain terrorist suggests that the battle was fought on the ground.

Boko Haram and its rival Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are entrenched in Lake islands, often launching attacks on security and civilian targets, while occasionally fighting themselves on boats. Videos of their infighting, especially on water, have gone viral at different times

Because they exploit the vast waters of Lake Chad and the maze of islands to tax local fishermen while evading military raids, regional security forces fighting this protracted war under the umbrella of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have integrated naval and riverine patrols to strip the insurgents of their sanctuary.

With the escalating geopolitical and structural challenges rocking MNJTF, observers say naval and riverine patrols have significantly reduced, shifting major responsibilities to Nigerian forces, which continue to deploy air and naval assets.

Mr Folorunsho said the marines, since their recent deployment to Lake Chad Bay, "served as a force multiplier under Operation Hadin Kai, strengthening the conduct of offensive operations against terrorist elements. "

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"Their operational contributions have enhanced the capacity to target terrorist enclaves, disrupt hostile activities and deny Boko Haram terrorists freedom of action within the Lake Chad area," he added. "These efforts continue to support the degradation of terrorist capabilities and advance ongoing operations to restore peace and stability in the North-east."