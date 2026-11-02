South Africa: Gauteng Shuts Down 20 Taverns in Fight Against Violence

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says authorities shut down 20 liquor outlets after 7,322 inspections as part of a crackdown on alcohol-related violence.

The province plans to deploy 1,022 teams across 122 dangerous areas and hire 56 more social workers to help victims of violence.

Gauteng has shut down 20 liquor outlets and is preparing to send 1,022 response teams into some of the province's most dangerous communities to protect women and children.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the measures on Sunday, 1 November, as the province steps up its fight against gender-based violence and the killing of women.

Police and inspectors have already carried out 7,322 inspections at liquor outlets across Gauteng.

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They issued 459 notices to businesses breaking the rules and referred another 566 outlets for further inspections.

Authorities also carried out 41 joint operations targeting liquor businesses.

Lesufi said police would continue going after illegal taverns, repeat offenders and businesses selling alcohol outside permitted hours.

"Enforcement operations will continue to target unlicensed liquor outlets, repeat offenders and illegal trading beyond permitted hours as part of broader efforts to address alcohol-related violence," he said.

The crackdown follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's instructions on 29 September to speed up investigations into rape, murder and other serious crimes against women and children.

Gauteng has identified 122 high-risk areas where response teams will be deployed.

The province has also singled out 10 police stations with the highest numbers of reported rape cases for special attention.

These include Rietgat, Alexandra, Mamelodi, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Dobsonville, Midrand and Tembisa.

Lesufi said the province would bring in another 56 social workers to help victims and survivors.

Seven specialised Sexual Offences Courts and 144 victim-friendly facilities will also receive more support.

The province's 19 Medical Legal Clinics will help protect evidence needed to investigate crimes and bring offenders to court.

Gauteng currently has 18 shelters with 363 beds for people escaping violence, as well as seven Thuthuzela Care Centres.

Support services have helped tens of thousands of people over the past six months.

New systems for referring victims to support services have also been introduced at all 43 courts dealing with protection orders.

Lesufi said technical problems with the e-Panic Button application had been fixed, while more security cameras had been added to help keep communities safe.

Municipalities are also being told to clean up dangerous public spaces.

In Johannesburg, officials have identified crime hotspots and are preparing 10 previously hijacked or illegally occupied buildings for public use.

Tshwane has cleared overgrown bushes around dangerous public transport stations.

Ekurhuleni has inspected all its taxi ranks and identified broken security cameras that need repairs.

Municipalities on the West Rand have identified dangerous buildings and neglected public areas.

Safety checks are between 60% and 80% complete in most municipalities. Officials plan to address urgent dangers within 90 days.

But Lesufi admitted that much work remains.

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Of the 67 instructions issued to tackle violence against women and children, only 21 have been completed.

Another 38 are still being carried out, while eight have not yet started.

The province is also struggling with delays in forensic testing and outstanding criminal cases.

Lesufi said officials would meet every week to check progress and hold departments and municipalities accountable.

"Protecting our women and children is an absolute priority that demands immediate action, as delayed justice is no justice at all," he said.

He also called on communities to help fight violence.

"The fight against GBVF requires sustained government action, effective law enforcement and active participation from communities and all sectors of society."