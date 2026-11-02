Kenya: Over 1mn Candidates Begin KCSE Main Papers As CS Ogamba Warns Against Exam Malpractice

Kisii — More than one million candidates have begun sitting the main written papers of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination, with Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba warning against examination malpractice.

A total of 1,048,355 candidates are registered for this year's examination, marking the first time the KCSE candidature has crossed the one-million mark.

Speaking on Monday after witnessing the opening of a Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) examination container at the Borabu Deputy County Commissioner's Office in Nyamira County, Ogamba described the commencement of the written papers as a significant milestone for candidates, their families and teachers.

The 2026 KCSE examination season began on October 19 with oral, practical and low-candidature examinations. Candidates sat English Paper 1 in the morning and Chemistry Paper 1 in the afternoon on Monday as the main written papers got underway.

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The examination is scheduled to run until November 20, 2026.

Ogamba said this year's candidature represents a 5.27 per cent increase from the 995,860 candidates who registered in 2025. In 2024, a total of 965,172 candidates sat the examination.

"The 2026 candidature stands at 1,048,355, compared with 995,860 in 2025 and 965,172 in 2024. This represents an increase of 5.27 per cent over the 2025 candidature," Ogamba said.

The examination is being administered in more than 10,000 centres countrywide, requiring coordination between the Ministry of Education, national administration and security agencies to ensure the smooth delivery of examination materials and supervision.

The CS noted that the 2026 examination is the second-last KCSE under the 8-4-4 education system, with the final cohort expected to sit the examination in 2027 as Kenya completes its transition to Competency-Based Education (CBE).

"We remain committed to supporting learners in both systems," he said.

Ogamba also assured candidates with special needs that KNEC would continue providing necessary support to learners with disabilities, those who fall ill and candidates affected by emergencies during the examination period.

On examination preparedness, Ogamba said the government was working with the Ministry of Interior and other relevant agencies to minimise potential disruptions associated with the October-December rainy season.

He cited forecasts by the Kenya Meteorological Department indicating the possibility of above-average rainfall associated with El Niño conditions, including possible flooding in some parts of the country.

The CS said the government had put measures in place to safeguard candidates and examination personnel while ensuring that any disruptions arising from adverse weather conditions were addressed promptly.

"Our priority is to safeguard candidates and examination personnel while ensuring that any disruption is addressed promptly," he said.

The Education CS said the government, through KNEC, had strengthened security arrangements around examination materials to prevent leakage, early exposure and other forms of malpractice.

However, he warned that examination irregularities, including impersonation, collusion and possession of unauthorised materials, remained a concern.

Ogamba singled out mobile phones as one of the major threats to examination integrity, reiterating that candidates and examination personnel were prohibited from possessing or using personal mobile phones during examination sessions.

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"I therefore reiterate that the personal possession or use of mobile phones by candidates and examination personnel during examination sessions is prohibited in accordance with KNEC regulations. Any person found in breach will be dealt with in accordance with the law," he warned.

He called on all examination stakeholders to uphold the regulations and protect the credibility of the national assessment.

Ogamba commended KNEC, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), teachers, centre managers, supervisors, invigilators, education officers, security personnel, parents and guardians for their role in facilitating the examination.

The government has maintained that safeguarding the integrity of the KCSE examination remains a priority as the country prepares to conclude the 8-4-4 education system and fully transition to the Competency-Based Education curriculum.

By Rosemary Onchari