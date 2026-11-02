Nigeria Debate Consortium Begins 2027 Election Debates in Lagos

LAGOS -- The Nigeria Debate Consortium has fixed November 8, 2026, for a governorship debate involving candidates contesting the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

The debate, scheduled for 7 p.m., will hold at The Hub by IALA, House of His Glory, Plot 18, Providence Road, beside Keystone Bank, Marwa, Lekki, Lagos.

The consortium, comprising Channels Television, TVC News, Punch Newspaper, TheCable and Vanguard Newspaper, said the debate would kick-start its series of electoral engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections, covering selected battleground states before culminating in a presidential debate and town hall.

In a statement announcing the event, the consortium said the initiative was designed to provide a credible, non-partisan platform for governorship candidates to present their agendas, defend their policy choices and respond to questions on issues affecting Lagos residents.

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It said the debate would focus on critical areas, including transportation, infrastructure, security, housing, education, healthcare, job creation and economic growth, allowing voters to assess the candidates' proposals and readiness to govern.

Channels Television said the initiative reflected the media's responsibility to inform the electorate and strengthen democratic accountability.

"Voters deserve more than campaign promises; they deserve clear answers, credible plans and an opportunity to assess those seeking their mandate," the organisation said.

It added that the debate would place issues, ideas and the future of Lagos at the centre of the electoral conversation, helping citizens make informed choices based on candidates' proposals and their capacity to deliver.

Similarly, TVC News described the debate as an opportunity for candidates to move beyond political rhetoric and demonstrate the substance of their vision for the state.

"Citizens need to understand not only what candidates promise, but how they intend to deliver," it said, adding that a fair platform for such engagement would promote accountability and an informed electorate.

The consortium said the debate would be conducted in line with established professional standards, with fairness, neutrality, equal opportunity and editorial independence as guiding principles.

It added that all participating candidates would be subjected to the same rules, speaking times and moderation standards.

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Experienced journalists are expected to moderate the debate, which will be broadcast to national and digital audiences through the participating media organisations' platforms.

The consortium called on Lagos residents, particularly eligible voters, young people, civil society organisations, professional groups and the business community, to follow the debate and engage with the issues and choices facing the state.

The statement was jointly signed by Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Director of News, TVC News, and Kingsley Uranta, General Manager, Channels Television.

The Nigeria Debate Consortium said it was established to strengthen democratic participation, electoral accountability and informed public discourse through credible and non-partisan electoral debates.

Vanguard Newspaper