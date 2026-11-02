Sudan: Statement Attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - On Escalating Drone Attacks in Sudan

31 October 2026
United Nations in Sudan (Khartoum)
press release

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the escalating drone attacks in Sudan by the parties to the conflict and the catastrophic toll these attacks are inflicting on civilians. Across the country, as well as in Abyei, drones have killed hundreds of civilians, including women and children, which constitute violations of international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General is appalled by all the attacks directed against civilians and critical infrastructure, including health facilities.

The Secretary-General calls on the parties to spare the civilian population and critical infrastructure and agree without delay to a cessation of hostilities as a first step towards ending this devastating conflict. He renews his urgent appeal to the parties to engage in good faith with mediation efforts.

The United Nations stands ready to support any efforts to advance a sustainable political resolution that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

New York, 31 October 2026

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