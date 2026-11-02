South Africa: Police Step Up Security Ahead of Election Voting - South African News Briefs - November 2, 2026

Thamanqa Mbovane/GroundUp
2 November 2026
allAfrica.com
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Police Step Up Security Ahead of Election Voting

Western Cape police have said that they are ready to ensure safe and secure local government elections, with special voting starting, reports EWN. Provincial Police Commissioner Sizakhele Dyantyi said security has been strengthened in identified hotspots, particularly Cape Town, Knysna and Vredenburg, amid concerns over gang violence and political killings. Police officers have been deployed to these areas under an operational plan approved by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints).

Cat Matlala Attempted Murder Trial Resumes

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The attempted murder trial of businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and four co-accused is set to resume at the Johannesburg High Court following a three-week recess, reports SABC  News. Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer DJ Vettys between 2022 and 2024. Proceedings will continue with a trial-within-a-trial as alleged hitman Musa Kekana challenges the admissibility of evidence obtained following his 2024 arrest, while the State has accused him of tailoring his testimony.

Cape Town Assures Langa Commuters Amid CATA Suspension

The City of Cape Town has assured Langa residents that the six-month suspension of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) Langa Inter-township Taxi Association will not disrupt commuter services, reports EWN. The suspension follows an investigation that found the association had allowed route invasions, failed to control its members and was linked to violence. Taxi services are expected to resume normally after violence claimed about a dozen lives and disrupted operations. Meanwhile, the Western Cape High Court has interdicted CATA and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) from engaging in violence or interfering with public transport, with safety officials remaining on high alert.

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