Africa: All of Africa Today - November 2, 2026

Sudan's El Fasher Remains a Ghost Town One Year After RSF Takeover

One year after the capture of El Fasher, North Darfur, by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the city remains largely deserted, with survivors and aid workers reporting widespread destruction, fear, and ongoing human rights abuses. Thousands of residents are still missing, and others are believed to be detained in overcrowded prisons where torture, disease and inhumane conditions have been reported. 40,000 to 60,000 people are estimated to have returned or visited the city. Many are still reluctant to return because of the trauma, the insecurity, and the fear that new arrivals have taken their homes. International investigators have documented mass killings and sexual violence during the siege. The UN estimates that around 6,000 people were killed. However, researchers believe the actual death toll could be significantly higher.

HRW Accuses Zambian Forces of Abductions, Torture and Crackdown on Critics

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Human Rights Watch has accused Zambian security forces of forcibly disappearing, arbitrarily detaining and abusing opposition members, journalists, lawyers and government critics following the August 2026 general elections. The organisation documented 14 apparent cases of enforced disappearances, 61 cases of alleged abuse in custody and 71 cases of potentially politically motivated arrests or prolonged detention without charge. Several detainees have reportedly faced beatings, torture, restricted access to lawyers and medical care, while opposition figures, including leader Brian Mundubile, have been charged with treason. Human Rights Watch has called on President Hakainde Hichilema's government to end the crackdown, release those arbitrarily detained and investigate alleged abuses, including the controversial killing of former government minister Mutotwe Kafwaya during a security raid.

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Sends Cabinet Ministers for Military Training

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has put cabinet ministers and senior government officials through military training. He said that military discipline can help strengthen leadership and advance national development. Images shared on social media show ministers, including Finance Minister Fitsum Assefa and Health Minister Mekdes Daba, participating in exercises at the Hurso military training centre. Abiy said that military institutions can teach discipline, patriotism, teamwork and accountability, helping create leaders capable of achieving the country's development ambitions. The unusual initiative comes as Ethiopia faces ongoing conflicts in Tigray, Amhara and Oromia, as well as heightened tensions with neighbouring Eritrea. Abiy has previously emphasised military preparedness and national development as central to his government's ambitions.

Gauteng Shuts 20 Liquor Outlets in GBV Crackdown

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the province has shut down 20 liquor outlets following more than 7,300 inspections as part of efforts to tackle gender-based violence and protect women and children. The province plans to deploy 1,022 response teams across 122 high-risk areas and recruit an additional 56 social workers to support victims and survivors. Authorities are also strengthening specialised sexual offences courts, victim-friendly facilities, shelters and security measures, while municipalities work to address crime hotspots. However, Lesufi acknowledged that progress remains slow, with only 21 of the 67 government instructions to combat violence against women and children completed. 38 remain underway and eight have yet to begin.

DR Congo Hunger Crisis to Worsen, With 30 Million at Risk

More than 28.8 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are expected to face acute food insecurity through December, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment. The crisis is being driven by ongoing conflict and displacement in the east, rising food and fuel prices, disease outbreaks, including the expanding Ebola epidemic, and climate-related shocks. North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri remain the worst-affected provinces, with more than 10 million people experiencing high levels of food insecurity. The situation is expected to worsen between January and June 2027 when the number of people facing acute hunger could reach 30.3 million, including 4.2 million in emergency conditions.

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Malawi's President Says He Remained in Control During South Africa Stay

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has assured citizens that he remained in full control of government during his three-week private leave in South Africa, maintaining regular contact with ministers, government officials and his party. Mutharika dismissed concerns about his absence. He said that the country remained under control and that any challenges were largely political. His return comes as Malawi faces foreign currency shortages, a fuel crisis and frequent power cuts. His absence also sparked speculation about his health on social media, although he did not directly address the rumours. He called for national unity and urged Malawians to work together for the country's progress.